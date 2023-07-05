Handheld PC maker AYA has produced portable gaming computers with screen sizes ranging from 5.5 inches to 7 inches. But the upcoming AYA Neo Kun will go bigger. It’s the company’s first handheld with an 8.4 inch display.

AYA has been hinting at the upcoming device for a while, but now the company has revealed a few pictures and some additional details about the AYA Neo Kun, which will also represents a few other firsts for AYA.

For example, not only will the system have dual analog joysticks with hall sensors and shoulder buttons with hall triggers, but it will also be the first AYA Neo handheld with:

8-directional D-Pad

Dual trackpads

Buttons on the back of the system

Windows Hello-compatible IR camera

The IR camera will let you quickly login to the system using face recognition, but there’s also a fingerprint sensor if you’d prefer to use that.

Other features shown in the picture include USB Type-A and Type-C ports, a built-in microphone, and a vent on the top of the system. AYA’s CEO also promises that the Kun will have “perhaps the 8.4″ screen with the best color performance in the industry, the longest battery life, and the best heat dissipation performance.”

Pricing, availability, processor, memory, storage, and other details should be announced closer to launch.

via @AYANEO_ and AYA Neo Discord

