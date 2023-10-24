Two recently crowdfunded handheld gaming devices are just about ready to start shipping to backers.

The AYN Odin2 is an Android-powered handheld with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and prices starting at $299 during crowdfunding, while the AYA Neo Kun is a large-screen handheld gaming PC with Windows software and an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor that went for $999 and up during crowdfunding.

According to AYN, the Odin2 is set to begin shipping before the end of the month, with the first 1,000 units set to go out on October 26th, and another 100 to 150 units scheduled to ship every week day after that so that all orders should be filled by the end of November.

AYA, meanwhile, says that the first AYA Neo Kun units to ship will be premium models with 64GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, with a (very) small number going out on October 24, 2023 and more

It’s interesting to see these two handhelds hit the streets at about the same time, as they represent very different approaches to the handheld gaming space.

The AYN Odin2 is a reasonably compact device with a 6 inch FHD display, an energy-efficient ARM processor for long battery life, and an Android 13-based operating system that allows you to play mobile games, stream cloud games, or play many older console titles through emulation. And with prices ranging from about $300 to $450 during crowdfunding, it’s cheaper than a Steam Deck.

AYN Odin2 specs Display 6 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

IPS LCD

Touchscreen Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8GB / 12GB / 16GB

LPDDR5x Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

UFS 4.0 OS Android 13 Ports 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

1 x mini HDMI

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 7

Bluetooth 5.3 Battery 8,000 mAh Charging 65W Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 Security Fingerprint sensor Audio Stereo front-facing speakers

3.5mm audio jack Cooling Active (fan) Controllers A, X, B, Y buttons

Start, Select, Home, Back buttons

Dual backlit analog sticks (with hall sensors and L3 and R3 click functionality)

D-Pad

Shoulder triggers

M1 and M2 rear programmable macro keys Dimensions 225 x 98 x 17mm Weight 420 grams

The AYA Neo KUN, on the other hand, is a beast of a handheld with an 8.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel display, an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor that can use up to 54 watts, and a cooling system designed to give the chip the headroom it needs to do that for blazing-fast performance (and blazing-fast battery drain). With prices ranging from $999 to $1809 during crowdfunding, it costs way more than a Steam Deck, but AYA is banking on the fact that some gamers are willing to pay a premium for what’s probably the highest-performance handheld available at the moment.

AYA Neo Kun specs Display 8.4 inches

2560 x 1600 pixels

IPS LCD

500 nits

Support for 800p gaming mode Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7840U

8 x Zen 4 CPU cores / 16 threads

Up to 5.1 GHz

Support for 15W, 30W, 54W modes Graphics AMD Radeon 780M

12 x RDNA 3 GPU cores @ 2.7 GHz RAM 16GB / 32GB / 64GB Storage 512GB / 1TB / 2TB/ 4TB

M.2 2280

PCIe 4.0 SSD Ports 1 x USB4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

1 x SIM card slot (behind the kickstand) Battery 75 Wh

19,500 mAh Cooling KUNPeng heat dissipation system

Fan for active cooling

3 x copper heat tubes

Larger vents Dimensions 312.4 x 132.5 x 21.9mm

12.3″ x 5.2″ x 0.9″ Weight 900 grams

2 pounds Price $999 – $1,699 (Super Early Bird)

$1,129 – $1,809 (Indiegogo)

$1,209 – $1,949 (Retail)

via AYA Neo Kun (Indiegogo), AYN Odin 2 (Indiegogo) and AYN Discord channel

