Two recently crowdfunded handheld gaming devices are just about ready to start shipping to backers.

The AYN Odin2 is an Android-powered handheld with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and prices starting at $299 during crowdfunding, while the AYA Neo Kun is a large-screen handheld gaming PC with Windows software and an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor that went for $999 and up during crowdfunding.

AYA Neo Kun

According to AYN, the Odin2 is set to begin shipping before the end of the month, with the first 1,000 units set to go out on October 26th, and another 100 to 150 units scheduled to ship every week day after that so that all orders should be filled by the end of November.

AYA, meanwhile, says that the first AYA Neo Kun units to ship will be premium models with 64GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, with a (very) small number going out on October 24, 2023 and more

It’s interesting to see these two handhelds hit the streets at about the same time, as they represent very different approaches to the handheld gaming space.

The AYN Odin2 is a reasonably compact device with a 6 inch FHD display, an energy-efficient ARM processor for long battery life, and an Android 13-based operating system that allows you to play mobile games, stream cloud games, or play many older console titles through emulation. And with prices ranging from about $300 to $450 during crowdfunding, it’s cheaper than a Steam Deck.

AYN Odin2 specs
Display6 inches
1920 x 1080 pixels
IPS LCD
Touchscreen
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
RAM8GB / 12GB / 16GB
LPDDR5x
Storage128GB / 256GB / 512GB
UFS 4.0
OSAndroid 13
Ports1 x USB 3.1 Type-C
1 x mini HDMI
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
WirelessWiFi 7
Bluetooth 5.3
Battery8,000 mAh
Charging65W Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0
SecurityFingerprint sensor
AudioStereo front-facing speakers
3.5mm audio jack
CoolingActive (fan)
ControllersA, X, B, Y buttons
Start, Select, Home, Back buttons
Dual backlit analog sticks (with hall sensors and L3 and R3 click functionality)
D-Pad
Shoulder triggers
M1 and M2 rear programmable macro keys
Dimensions225 x 98 x 17mm
Weight420 grams

The AYA Neo KUN, on the other hand, is a beast of a handheld with an 8.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel display, an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor that can use up to 54 watts, and a cooling system designed to give the chip the headroom it needs to do that for blazing-fast performance (and blazing-fast battery drain). With prices ranging from $999 to $1809 during crowdfunding, it costs way more than a Steam Deck, but AYA is banking on the fact that some gamers are willing to pay a premium for what’s probably the highest-performance handheld available at the moment.

AYA Neo Kun specs
Display8.4 inches
2560 x 1600 pixels
IPS LCD
500 nits
Support for 800p gaming mode
ProcessorAMD Ryzen 7 7840U
8 x Zen 4 CPU cores / 16 threads
Up to 5.1 GHz
Support for 15W, 30W, 54W modes
GraphicsAMD Radeon 780M
12 x RDNA 3 GPU cores @ 2.7 GHz
RAM16GB / 32GB / 64GB
Storage512GB / 1TB / 2TB/ 4TB
M.2 2280
PCIe 4.0 SSD
Ports1 x USB4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
1 x SIM card slot (behind the kickstand)
Battery75 Wh
19,500 mAh
CoolingKUNPeng heat dissipation system
Fan for active cooling
3 x copper heat tubes
Larger vents
Dimensions312.4 x 132.5 x 21.9mm
12.3″ x 5.2″ x 0.9″
Weight900 grams
2 pounds
Price$999 – $1,699 (Super Early Bird)
$1,129 – $1,809 (Indiegogo)
$1,209 – $1,949 (Retail)

via AYA Neo Kun (Indiegogo), AYN Odin 2 (Indiegogo) and AYN Discord channel

  1. I wonder why they didn’t go with an H or HS series CPU for the Kun – maybe they struggle more at lower wattage levels?

    Reply