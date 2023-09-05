The AYA Neo Flip is a handheld gaming PC with a 7 inch, 120 Hz LCD display and a clamshell-style design that makes it look like a tiny laptop or Nintendo DS when closed, and like… nothing else, really when open.

That’s because lifting the lid reveals a compact QWERTY keyboard designed for thumb typing, positioned between a set of game controllers. The Flip’s closest competitor is the GPD Win Mini, but that handheld’s game controllers are positioned above a larger keyboard, which means that your grip needs to be higher when using the system in handheld mode.

AYA has been making handheld gaming PCs for a few years, and seems to launch new models at a blistering pace when compared with the competition. But the Flip is one of only two models the company has unveiled to feature a physical keyboard. The other is the AYA Neo Slide, which has a screen that slides upward (and tilts at an angle).

Neither model is available for purchase yet, but AYA began talking about the Slide and Flip earlier this year, and plans to launch them both by the end of 2023.

Since first unveiling the AYA Neo Slide, the company has updated the design and specs, promising that it would feature a 6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display that slides upward, a QWERTY keyboard with RGB backlit keys, and an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor.

AYA has announced fewer details for the Flip, but the company is starting to show off an updated design for its first clamshell-style device, along with a few details. AYA also plans to reveal more information about the specs, pricing, and availability after officially launching the AYA Neo Slide.

Here’s what we know about the AYA Neo Flip so far.

AYA says that like all of its handheld computers, the Flip is designed first and foremost for gaming, which is why it has a thumb keyboard rather than a touch-type keyboard. This allowed the company to put the controllers on the left and right sides where you would expect them to be if there was a display in the center, and should make the Flip comfortable to hold in two hands.

Still, the addition of a keyboard should make text input a little easier, and could help with navigating Windows, which is an operating system that wasn’t really meant to be navigated only with game controllers.

The AYA Neo Flip is also expected to feature the same cooling system as the AYA Neo 2S, which means we can expect three copper heat tubes, a copper sheet, graphene patch, and fan for active cooling.

While the company hasn’t revealed the processor yet, I’d be surprised if this thing shipped with anything other than an AMD Ryzen 7040U chip at this point. And in response to a question on the official AYA Discord, the company’s CEO sorta/kinda hinted that it’s possible the Flip could have an Oculink port for 63 Gbps high-speed data connections to external graphics docks or other accessories. That’s a feature the GPD Win Mini and upcoming AYA Neo 2S Mini LED edition also have.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.