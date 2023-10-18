The AYA Neo Flip is an upcoming handheld gaming PC with a clamshell-style design with a screen that folds closed for safe keeping or flips upward for gaming.

On the bottom section, you’ll find gaming buttons. But depending on the model, you’ll also find either a keyboard… or a second screen. AYA has been showing off pictures of the keyboard model for a few months, but now the company has also revealed that it’s working on a model with a small display squeezed between the controllers.

According to a “leak” the company just sent me, the version with a keyboard will be called the AYA Neo Flip KB, while the dual-screen model is the AYA Neo Flip DS.

Both feature a 7 inch primary display with a 120 Hz screen refresh rate and an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor with Radeon 780M integrated graphics.

The company hasn’t revealed many other specs yet, but pictures that have been released show dual analog sticks, a D-Pad, action buttons, and a number of additional buttons, as well as what looks like an optical touch sensor and/or fingerprint sensor.

The AYA Neo Flip KB has a keyboard designed for thumb typing rather than touch typing, as AYA is primarily focused on the gaming experience: the company’s computers can technically be used as general-purpose PCs, but that’s not their primary use case. And the dual screen model? Honestly, I’m not entirely sure what you’d want to use that second screen for.

I suppose it could come in handy for playing Nintendo DS games in an emulator. Or maybe you could use it as a touchpad for games that work well with one. And maybe you could use it to view a chat window or other content without taking up space on the main display, but I’m not sure how many PC games are really designed to take advantage of a second screen like this.

