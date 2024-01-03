The AYA Neo Flip is a handheld gaming PC with a 7 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor with Radeon 780M integrated graphics, and a clamshell design that lets you flip the screen up like a laptop and lock it in place at 120°, 150°, or 180° angles.

As expected, it will be available in two versions: the AYA Neo Flip KB has a QWERTY keyboard in the base, designed to make text input simple, while the AYA Neo Flip DS has a 3.5 inch touchscreen display that you can use as a second screen. Both models will go up for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign at the end of January, 2024.

AYA has been sharing details about the upcoming handhelds for a while, but now the company has provided more details including and almost complete spec sheet and more pictures of the little gaming PC’s hardware.

We still don’t have any information about the price (crowdfunding or retail), or how much memory the system uses. But we do know that AYA says the dual-screen model will allow users to play games designed for classic dual-screen consoles (which is one way of saying the Nintendo DS without infringing on a trademark), or it can also be used to view system controls, an app launcher, and status information using the AYASpace 2 user interface for Windows handhelds.

The keyboard model, meanwhile, has RGB backlit keys designed for thumb typing rather than touch typing.

And both models have user-replaceable grip panels, allowing users to choose between two different textures, depending on which they find more comfortable.

Here’s a run-down of confirmed specs for the upcoming AYA Neo Flip family of devices:

AYA Neo Flip KB AYA Neo Flip DS Primary display 7 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

IPS LCD

120 Hz refresh rate

400 nits brightness

Lid automatically locks at 120° / 150° / 180° angles Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7840U plus “brand new CPU” (probably Ryzen 8 8840U)

8 Zen 4 CPU cores / 16 threads

Radeon 780M integrated graphics (12 RDNA 3 compute units)

Up to 28 watts Input RGB backlit QWERTY keyboard 3.5 inch touchscreen display Sensors & game controllers Optical mouse sensor

Game controllers with hall sensor joysticks & triggers

6-axis gyroscope

X-axis linear motor Storage M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0 SSD

microSD card reader (UHS II) Ports 1 x USB4 Type-C (power, data, and video)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (data only)

1 x OCuLink (63 Gbps data)

1 x microSD card reader

