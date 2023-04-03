The AYA Neo Air Plus is a handheld gaming PC for people looking for something a little smaller than a Steam Deck. With a 6 inch display, a body that measures 237 x 91.4mm x 23.1mm, and a weight of around 510 to 525 grams, this little device is just a little wider than a Nintendo Switch Lite. But it’s a full-fledged computer that ships with Windows 11 pre-installed.

First introduced last summer, the AYA Neo Air Plus is now available for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. Standard reward levels start at $549, although a limited number of Early Bird backers can score better deals. It’s expected to begin shipping to backers in June, 2023.

One thing that makes the AYA Neo Air Plus stand out from most handheld gaming PCs released in the past few years is that it comes with a choice of four different processor options:

Intel Core i3-1215U (2P cores + 4 E Cores & Intel UHD graphics with 64 execution units)

AMD Ryzen 3 7230U (4 Zen 2 CPU cores & 2 RDNA 2 GPU cores)

AMD Ryzen 5 7520U (4 faster Zen 2 CPU cores & 2 RDNA 2 GPU cores)

AMD Ryzen 7 6800U (8 Zen 3+ CPU cores & 12 RDNA 3 GPU cores)

Early bird pricing started at just $269 for Intel and Ryzen 3 models with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but only a limited number of units were available at those prices, and they sold out quickly.

As of the time I’m writing this, the cheapest AYA Neo Air Plus available is an Early Bird deal that lets you pick up a Ryzen 3 model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $499. You’ll have to pay considerably more if you want a model with a higher-performance processor. But at least the company sort of made good on last year’s promise to offer starting prices below $300… before more than doubling the price for most shoppers.

All models of the AYA Neo Air Plus have two USB4 ports, a headphone jack, microSD card reader and fingerprint sensor, plus a 46.2 Wh battery and 65Wh power adapter. The system has a fan for active cooling.

The handheld features built-in game controllers with adjustable RGB lighting effects, stereo speakers and dual microphones, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Memory and storage options vary depending on the processor (and price).

For the sake of simplicity, prices listed in the comparison table below show the standard Indiegogo and retail prices, not the Early Bird prices.

AYA Neo Air Plus (Intel) AYA Neo Air Plus (Mendocino) AYA Neo Air Plus (Rembrandt) Processor Intel Core i3-1215U

2 P-cores / 4 E-cores

8 threads

4.4 GHz max freq

15W AMD Ryzen 5 7520U

4 Zen 2 cores / 8-threads

2.8 GHz – 4.3 GHz

15W

AMD Ryzen 3 7320U

4 Zen 2 cores / 8 threads

2.4 GHz – 4.1 GHz

15W AMD Ryzen 7 6800U

8 Zen 3+ cores / 16 threads

2.7 GHz – 4.7 GHz

28W Graphics Intel UHD for 12th-gen

1.1 GHz max freq

64 execution units AMD Radeon 610M

2 x RDNA 2 GPU cores AMD Radeon 680M

12 x RDNA 2 GPU cores Display 6 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

368 ppi

IPS LCD

400 nits

120% sRGB color gamut

85% DCI-P3 color gamut

5-point multitouch RAM 8GB / 16GB

LPDDR5-5200 8GB / 16GB

LPDDR5-5500 16GB / 32GB

LPDDR5-6400 Storage 128GB / 512GB

M.2 2280 SSD 512GB / 1TB / 2TB

M.2 2280 SSD Controllers Dual analog sticks with hall sensors

Hall trigger buttons

Action buttons

D-Pad

Adjustable RGB lighting Battery 46.2 Wh Charging 65W USB Type-C Ports 2 x USB4 Type-C

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 Audio Stereo speakers

Dual microphones

3.5mm headset jack Dimensions 237 x 91.4mm x 23.1mm (at thinnest point) Weight 510 grams 525 grams Colors Glacier Blue

Starlight Black Glacier Blue

Starlight Black

Classic Grey Starting Price $599 / $649

(crowdfunding / retail) $549 / $599 (Ryzen 3 7320U)

$649 / $699 (Ryzen 5 7520U)

(crowdfunding / retail) $889 / $979

(crowdfunding / retail)

The AYA Neo Air Plus is the latest member of the ever-expanding AYA Neo line of handheld gaming PCs in an increasingly-crowded market.

While AYA was one of the innovators in this space, launching its first models at a time when the only real competition came from other small Chinese companies like GPD and One Netbook, these days new models like the AYA Neo Air Plus have to compete with Valve’s Steam Deck and possibly the upcoming ASUS ROG Ally.