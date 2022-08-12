The AYA Neo Air is a handheld gaming PC with a 5.5 inch, 1080p OLED display, built-in game controllers, and an AMD Ryzen 5000U series processor. It went up for pre-order in June through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign (which runs through August 23), and comes with a bunch of different configuration options.

Now AYA has announced that it’s bringing some modest upgradest to the entry-level AYA Neo Air Lite, which has a retail price of $549 but sells for around $500 during crowdfunding.

The AYA Neo Air Lite features an AMD Ryzen 5 5560U hexa-corre processor with Radeon Vega 6 graphics, 8GB of LPDDR4X-3200 memory, a 128GB SSD, and a 28Wh battery. It’s designed to be thin and light, measuring as little as 18mm (or 26.7mm by the grips), and weighing just 398 grams, making it lighter than a Nintendo Switch OLED.

The Lite was also originally supposed to ship without a fingerprint sensor, but now AYA is throwing one in. And the company has included the same cooling modules and fans as the standard version of the AYA Neo Air. Pricing hasn’t changed, and if I had to guess, I’d say that these upgrades are just as likely to be saving AYA money as costing the company money. After all, the AYA Neo Air Lite is now a bit more like the standard AYA Neo Air, which means there are fewer configurations to manufacture and support.

The AYA Neo Air Lite still has less memory and storage than higher-priced models though.

Another change is that while AYA had originally planned to limit the processor to a maximum TDP of 12 watts in order to extend battery life, the company now says that the TDP will be set to 8 watts by default, but that users will be able to raise it as high as 15 watts for better performance or drop it as low as 5 watts to squeeze some extra battery life when using the computer for casual games

Just keep in mind that the entire AYA Neo Air series of handhelds prioritize thin and light design over long battery life. The AYA Neo Air Lite only gets around 2 hours of battery life when playing indie games at 8 watts or half that when playing AAA games at 15 watts. You get about a half hour of additional run time if you opt for the AYA Neo Air Pro with a bigger battery.

Here’s a comparison of how the AYA Neo Air Lite stacks up against other members of the Neo Air lineup.

AYA Neo Air Lite 5560U AYA Neo Air 5560U AYA Neo Air Pro 5560U AYA Neo Air Pro 5560 AYA Neo Air Pro 5825U Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5560U

6-cores / 12-threads

2.3 GHz base / 4 GHz boost AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

8-cores / 16 threads

2 GHz base / 4.5 GHz boost Graphics Radeon Vega 6 Radeon Vega 8 TDP 5-15W 5-15W 5-18W 5-18W 5-18W Memory 8GB LPDDR4x-3200 16GB LPDDR4x-4266 32GB LPDDR4x-4266 SSD 128GB 256GB / 512GB 512GB /1TB 512GB / 1TB 512TB / 1TB / 2TB Display 5.5″

1920 x 1080 pixels

OLED Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 28 Wh

7,350 mAh 38 Wh

10,050 mAh Fingerprint reader? Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Colors White Black Black, White, Pink Black, White White, Black, Silver (32GB / 2TB only) Dimensions 224 x 89.5 x 18-26.7mm 224 x 89.5 x 18-26.7mm 224 x 89.5 x 21.6-26.7mm Weight 398 grams 398 grams 450 grams Price $549 (retail) $499 (early bird) $629 (retail) $569 (early bird) $649 (retail) $599 (early bird) 16GB / 1TB – $799 (retail) / $749 (early bird) 16GB / 512GB – $699 / $649 32GB / 2TB – $1399 (retail) / $1299 (early bird) 16GB / 1TB – $1099 / $999 16GGB / 512GB – $999 / $899 Shipping (estimated) Early August 2022 Early September 2022

AYA has also announced that some backers of the AYA Neo Air crowdfunding campaign will begin receiving their devices a little earlier than anticipated. The company has already produced about 200 units and will begin shipping AYA Neo Air models with Ryzen 5 5560U processors, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and white or black cases soon.

Keep in mind that the AYA Neo Air/Lite/Pro only represent a small portion of new AYA handhelds expected to launch in the coming months. The company also has several new models in the pipeline including the AYA Neo 2, AYA Neo Flip, and AYA Neo Slide with AMD Ryzen 7 6800U, a budget model called the AYA Neo Air Plus that will be available with AMD Mendocino or 12th-gen Intel Pentium/Core i3 processor options, and an AYA Neo Next II with either Intel Alder Lake or AMD Ryzen 6000U.

And that’s not even mentioning all of the handheld gaming PCs from other companies that are currently available or coming soon including models from Anbernic, AYA, GPD, and One Netbook/ONEXPLAYER.



