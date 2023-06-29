Handheld gaming PC maker AYA is in the process of upgrading its lineup with new models sporting the latest AMD chips which should bring big gains in CPU and graphics performance. And the next in line has a few things that help set it apart from the competition.

The AYA Neo Air 1S is smaller than Valve’s Steam Deck, the Asus ROG Ally, or even the Nintendo Switch. But it packs a 5.5 inch, FHD AMOLED display and an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor with Radeon 780M integrated graphics, which help it stay competitive with best-in-class competitors.

The AYA Neo Air 1S has the same physical design as the Neo Air and Air Pro models that launched a year ago, but those models sported AMD Ryzen 5000U processors with Radeon Vega graphics.

According to AYA, not only will the new models offer significantly better gaming performance, but the company has also improved heat dissipation for better sustained performance, updated the audio hardware to the new “AYA Neo Hyper Sound” stereo speaker system, and upgraded the memory from LPDDR4x to LPDDR5x.

One thing that hasn’t changed is that it’s hard to stuff a large battery into such a compact design, so the AYA Neo Air 1S will have the same 10,050 mAh, 38 Wh battery as last year’s models, which should provide a few hours of run time for less demanding games, but which will likely struggle with more resource-intensive titles.

The company does try to extend battery life a bit by limiting the TDP to 20 watts by default when you’re using the AYA Neo Air 1S on battery power, while allowing it to run at up to 25 watts when plugged in.

AYA hasn’t announced how much the AYA Neo Air 1S will cost, or what memory and storage configurations options will be available, but the company plans to launch an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for the handheld soon. More details should be available closer to launch, but for now, here’s a run-down of some key specs:

AYA Neo Air 1S specs Display 5.5 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

AMOLED

404 ppi

350 nits

109% NTSC, 99″ DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, 96% Adobe RGB color gamut Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7840U

8 x Zen 4 CPU cores / 16 threads

3.3 GHz base / 5.1 GHz boost

20MB cache

15 – 25W TDP GPU AMD Radeon 780M

12 x RDNA 3 computer units RAM LPDDR5x Storage M.2 2280 SSD Ports 2 x USB4 Type-C (full function)

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Sensors Dual 6-axis gyroscope

X-axis linear vibration motor

Fingerprint sensor (integrated in power button)

Joysticks with hall sensors

Linear triggers with hall sensors Software Windows 11 Home

AYA Space 2.0 Dimensions 224 x 89.5 x 21.6mm Weight 450 grams

