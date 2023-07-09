The AYA Neo Air 1S is a handheld gaming PC that’s smaller than a Nintendo Switch, but which is a full-fledged Windows computer that packs an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor featuring Zen 4 CPU cores and RDNA 3 graphics and at least 16GB of RAM and 512GB of solid state storage. It also has a 5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel OLED display.

First revealed in June, the AYA Neo Air 1S is set to go up for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign that launches on July 11th, and AYA says it expects to begin shipping units to backers in early August. Prices will start at $799 during crowdfunding or $899 after crowdfunding ends.

AYA says Early Bird prices range from $799 to $1,099 depending on the memory and storage configuration, while regular Indiegogo pricing goes from $849 for a 16GB/512GB model to $1,1199 for a 32GB/4TB version.

While announcing pricing, availability, and configuration options, AYA also revealed that there will actually be two different versions of the handheld: an AYA Neo Air 1S Standard Edition model and an AYA Neo Air 1S ultra thin & light limited edition.

The name pretty much explains the primary difference: most AYA Neo Air models measure 224 x 89.5 x 21.6mm and weigh 450 grams, but the thin & light model is 224 x 89.5 x 18mm and 405 grams.

Of course, AYA had to make some sacrifices to reduce the size and weight. So while the standard version has a 38 Wh battery, the limited edition version has a 28Wh battery. And while the heavier version has a max TDP of 20 watts on battery power of 25 watts while plugged in, the thin & light model tops out at 15 watts on battery power and 18 watts while plugged in.

The limited edition model will also only be available in a single configuration: with 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. It will sell for $999 during crowdfunding or $1,129 at retail.

AYA says most models will begin shipping to backers in early August, 2023, while the thin & light limited edition model will begin shipping in late August.

Aside from the size, weight, battery, and power consumption, most specs are the same for all models, although there are more color options available for the standard edition.

Common specs include LPDDRX5 memory, a user-replaceable M.2 2280 PCIe SSD, and a set of ports including two USB4 Type-C ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader.

There’s a fingerprint sensor in the power button, linear hall triggers, joysticks with hall sensors, an x-axis linear vibration motor and two six-axis gyroscopic sensors for motion controls.

Here’s an overview of the features for AYA’s new handhelds:

AYA Neo Air 1S AYA Neo Air 1S Ultra thin & light limited edition Display 5.5 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

AMOLED

404 ppi

350 nits

109% NTSC, 99″ DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, 96% Adobe RGB color gamut Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7840U

8 x Zen 4 CPU cores / 16 threads

3.3 GHz base / 5.1 GHz boost

20MB cache

15 – 25W TDP GPU AMD Radeon 780M

12 x RDNA 3 computer units RAM 16GB to 32GB

LPDDR5x 32GB

LPDDR5x Storage 512GB / 1TB / 2TB / 4TB

M.2 2280 SSD 2TB

M.2 2280 SSD Ports 2 x USB4 Type-C (full function)

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Sensors Dual 6-axis gyroscope

X-axis linear vibration motor

Fingerprint sensor (integrated in power button)

Joysticks with hall sensors

Linear triggers with hall sensors Software Windows 11 Home

AYA Space 2.0 Battery 38 Wh

10,050 mAh 28Wh

7,350 mAh Power 5 – 20 watt TDP (on battery)

5 – 25 watt TDP (plugged in) 5 – 15 watt TDP (on battery)

5 – 18 watt TDP (plugged in) Dimensions 224 x 89.5 x 21.6mm 224 x 89.5 x 18mm Weight 450 grams 405 grams Color options Aurora White

Polar Black

Retro Power Retro Limited Price $799 – $1,099 (crowdfunding)

$899 – $1,259 (retail) $999 (crowdfunding)

$1,129 (retail)

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.