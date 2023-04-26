The AYA Neo Air Plus is a compact handheld gaming PC with a 6 inch display and a compact design that makes it just a bit wider than a Nintendo Switch Lite, but powerful enough to handle most PC games.

Earlier this month AYA began taking pre-orders through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign that’s still running. Unlike most handheld gaming PCs, which are available with one or two processor options, the Air Plus comes with four: a 12th-gen Intel Core i3 chip, two different AMD Mendocino processor options, or an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U chips But now the company says it will offer a Ryzen 7000 series processor option later this year.

Customers who have already backed the crowdfunding campaign for the Ryzen 7 6800U model will get a new option to wait for the Ryzen 7000 model and have that shipped instead, for no extra charge.

You can also still score an early bird deal on a Ryzen 7 model that will let you pick up a system with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $790 or pay about $100 to $200 more for 16GB/1TB or 32GB/1TB models.

There’s also a 32GB/2TB version going for just under $1200 during crowdfunding, but at that price you might be better off picking up a lower-cost model and upgrading the storage yourself.

AYA’s suggested retail prices for these models range from $980 to $1400.

Each model has a 46.2 Wh battery, joysticks and analog triggers with hall sensors, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD displays with up to 400 nits brightness, and bodies that weigh around 525 grams.

Meanwhile AYA is also introducing a speaker upgrade kit for last year’s AYA Neo Air, a compact handheld gaming PC with a 5.5 inch, 1080p OLED display and an AMD Ryzen 5000U series processor.

The company says the kit will be available for free to existing AYA Neo Air owners who want to improve the audio, although you will have to pay for the cost of shipping. Customers in China may also have the option of sending their units to AYA to have their speakers upgraded.