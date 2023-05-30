The AYA Neo 2S is a handheld gaming PC with a 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display, an AMD Ryzen 7 7480U processor, and support for up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage.

But if that’s not enough of a spec-overload for you, AYA is teasing an upcoming model that packs something that would be unique in the handheld PC space. The AYA Neo 2S mini-LED could be the first gaming PC with a 7 inch mini LED display.

Mini LEDs have started to show up in TVs in recent years, and a handful of PC makers, including Apple and MSI, have used them in laptops and tablets as well. But AYA is the first handheld gaming company I’m aware of to announce plans to use the technology.

In a nutshell, mini LED displays use thousands of tiny LED lights to illuminate a screen rather than the dozens of LEDs used in typical LCD screens. This can lead to brighter screens (because more tiny lights are brighter than fewer larger lights), but also more precision over which parts of the screen are lit up and how brightly they’re illuminated.

Among other things, that means you get higher contrast ratios, less backlight bleeding, and overall imagery that should look a little more vivid. In other words, it offers some of the benefits of OLED screens, but without the risk of burn-in.

AYA isn’t saying much about the the Neo 2S mini LED at this point other than that it’ll have a mini LED display with support for HDR (high dynamic range) content. But it will also have all the features of the regular AYA Neo 2S, which means you can expect the same Ryzen 7 7840U processor with a Zen 4 CPU and RDNA 3 graphics and a decent set of ports that includes two USB4 Type-C ports and an Oculink port for a high-speed connection to external graphics cards.

AYA plans to officially launch the Neo 2S mini LED by the end of the year.

