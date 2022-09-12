The AYA Neo line of handheld gaming PCs is getting… complicated. It’s only been two years since the Chinese startup introduced its first Windows handheld with an AMD processor, and since then the company has shipped a few updated models with newer, faster processors.

But things got pretty wild this summer with the introduction of an AYA Neo 2, AYA Neo Slide, AYA Neo AIR, and AYA Neo Air Plus (which, ironically, has less impressive specs, but a much lower price tag). And then there’s the AYA Neo Geek, which the company is positioning as an affordable model with premium specs. It’s expected to sell for around $635 and up in China, although it’ll probably cost around $100 more when it hits global markets.

Coming in November, the new model looks very similar to the AYA Neo 2, with a similar display and body. But it’s meant to be a more affordable option with slightly less impressive specs.

The AYA Neo Air 2, for example, supports WiFi 6E, has dual gyroscopic sensors, ships standard with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor, and will be available in configurations with up to 2TB of storage. But the Geek Edition model tops out at WiFi 6, 1TB of storage, and comes with a choice of two different processors.

Both the AYA Neo 2 and the AYA Neo Geek feature 7 inch displays, 16GB of RAM, three USB 4 Type-C ports, fingerprint readers, and built-in joysticks. And both support either Windows 11 or the Linux-based AYA Neo OS.

AYA will offer at least a few different pricing/configuration options of the AYA Neo Geek:

Black with a 1280 x 800 pixel display and 512GB of storage

Violet with a 1920 x 1200 pixel display and 1TB or 2TB of storage

AYA plans to offer a choice of AMD Ryzen 5 6600U/Radeon 660M and Ryzen 7 6800U/Radeon 680M processor options, but all models will have the same hall-effect joysticks as the pricier AYA Neo 2.

In recent posts to Chinese social media, AYA has indicated that prices will start at around 4,399 CNY ($635) in China, with early bird customers also getting a special “gift.” I’d expect that to be a carrying case or something of similar value.

International pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, but AYA plans to launch an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for the AYA Neo Geek later this month.

via AYA Neo (YouTube) and AYA Neo

This article was first published June 1, 2022 and most recently updated September 12, 2022.