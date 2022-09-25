Handheld gaming PC maker AYA says its first models powered by AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor and Radeon 680M graphics will begin shipping in December. Customers in China may get their hands on units in November.

The AYA Neo 2 is a handheld computer with a 7 inch display, at least 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, built-in game controllers, and Windows 11 software (as well as support for a Linux-based OS called AYA Neo OS. Meanwhile the AYA Neo Geek is a cheaper model with a similar design, but a few changes meant to make this device a little more affordable. Both should go up for pre-order soon.

While the AYA Neo 2 and AYA Neo Geek look pretty similar, there are a few key differences while help explain why prices for the AYA Neo 2 start at $949 during crowdfunding (or $1099 at retail) while the AYA Neo Geek starts at $799 during crowdfunding (or $949 retail).

Both devices, for example, have fingerprint sensors, gyroscopic motion sensors, vibration motors, and PCIe NVMe solid-state storage, but the AYA Neo 2 has motion sensors in both the body and handles, a higher-quality vibration motor, touch-to-wake support for the fingerprint sensor, and a PCIe 4.0 SSD by default. It’s also slightly thinner and all models come with a 1920 x 1200 pixel display (while only higher-priced versions of the AYA Neo Geek have a full HD screen).

Common features across both models include 50.25 Wh batteries, support for up to 32GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory and up to 2GB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs (you’ll need to supply your own with the Geek though, as it ships with a PCIe 3 SSD), support for WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Both handhelds have stereo speakers, dual microphones, and a 3.5mm audio jack. And both have three USB Type-C ports (two of which are USB4 ports with support for external graphics docks or other high-speed accessories).

And both have hall sensors for their joysticks and linear trigger buttons for precise control while gaming.

AYA, which is based in China, says the Neo Geek will go up for pre-order globally soon through an Indiegogo campaign, while the AYA Neo 2 will be available for purchase from the company’s website.

Here’s an overview of pricing for each model and configuration:

RAM / Storage (screen res) Super Early Bird Early Bird Retail AYA Neo 2 16GB / 512GB (1200p) $949 $999 $1099 16GB / 1 TB (1200p) $999 $1099 $1299 32GB / 2TB (1200p) $1199 $1299 $1499 AYA Neo Geek 16GB / 512GB (800p) $799 $849 $949 16GB / 1TB (1200p) $949 $999 $1169 16GB / 2TB (1200p) $1049 $1099 $1269 32GB / 2TB (1200p) $1149 $1199 $1369

While those prices make AYA’s newest handhelds substantially more expensive than Valve’s Steam Deck (which sells for $399 to $649), these systems also have faster processors, higher-performance graphics, a more compact body, support for a higher-resolution display, and Windows software, among other things. AYA is also a much smaller company than Valve, which makes it difficult to compete on price.

You can see how AYA’s new handheld compare with the Steam Deck and other handhelds in Liliputing’s handheld gaming PC comparison.

A few more details about pricing and configuration options: the standard versions of the AYA Neo 2 listed above come in either black or white. But there are also a few special edition models with custom color schemes and specs:

AYA Neo 2 B.Duck w/16GB/1TB for $1049 / $1149 / $1349 (Super Early Bird / Early Bird / Retail)

w/16GB/1TB for $1049 / $1149 / $1349 (Super Early Bird / Early Bird / Retail) AYA Neo Retro Power w/32GTB/2TB for $1249 / $1349 / $1549 (Super Early Birds / Early Bird / Retail)

The AYA Neo Geek comes in two color options: black or transparent violet. The black model is the entry-level configuration with a 1280 x 800 pixel display and 512GB of storage. If you pay extra for a 1200p display and 1TB or more of storage, then you’ll get the transparent violet model.

via AYA