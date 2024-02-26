The Energizer brand is best known for batteries, so it probably shouldn’t be surprising that the company with the rights to use the Energizer name on its smartphones has a habit of making models where the battery is the stand-out feature.

A few years ago Avenir Telecom launched a crowdfunding campaign for the Energizer P18K phone with an 18,000 mAh battery. The campaign failed to meet its goal, but that hasn’t discouraged the company from introducing a new model with an even bigger battery.

The Energizer HardCase P28K is a smartphone with a 6.78 inch, 2460 x 1080 pixel display, a MediaTek MT6789 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It has 64MP + 20MP+2MP rear cameras, a 16MP front-facing camera, ships with Android 14 software, and supports 4G LTE networks.

But that all makes this thing sound like a pretty normal mid-range phone. It’s not. It’s basically a power bank that makes phone calls, runs apps, and takes pictures.

The P28K measures 27.8mm (1.1 inches) thick and weighs 570 grams (1.26 pounds). Folks have a habit of calling chunky phones “bricks,” but this thing comes closer to the size and shape of an actual brick than just about any phone I’ve ever seen.

While the battery might just be a gimmick that gives the company the bragging rights of introducing the phone with the biggest battery around, there might actually be some folks who could use a phone with this kind of massive battery pack.

Avenir says the phone should get a week of battery life under regular conditions, and months of standby time. Folks who plan to spend a lot of time off-grid might appreciate the ability to pack a phone for their next trip while leaving spare battery packs at home.

The phone also features an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Avenir includes a 36W charger with the phone, but according to The Verge, the phone only actually supports up to 33W fast charging. Still, that’s said to be enough to fully charge the P28K’s massive batter in about 90 minutes.

The Energizer HardCase P28K is expected to go on sale in October for €250, but there are currently no plans to offer this phone in the United States.

Until then, I guess the next best thing is the Unihertz Tank 3, another rugged phone with a ridiculously large battery. That model has only a 23,800 mAh battery though and weighs even more, at 666 grams (or nearly 1.5 pounds).

