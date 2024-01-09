The Asus ZenScreen Fold MQ17QH is a portable monitor with a 17.3 inch, 2560 x 1920 pixel OLED display. But it’s a foldable display, which means that you can close the screen like a laptop for easy transportation or unfold it when you want extra screen space for your laptop, tablet, or other mobile devices.

Asus says the portable display has a built-in stand that lets you position the screen to give you more space above a laptop, or prop it up on a tablet next to your PC or other devices. With support for landscape or portrait orientations, you can think of it as one big screen with a 4:3 (or 3:4) aspect ratio, or two side-by-side 1920 x 1280 pixel (16:9) displays.

If all of this talk about a 17.3 inch, 2.5K foldable OLED display on an Asus device is ringing a bell, that’s because the ZenScreen Fold is basically what you get if you take the screen from the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED and use it for a portable monitor rather than a foldable laptop/tablet hybrid computer.

But since there’s no processor, memory, or storage under the hood, the portable display will be a little more affordable than that foldable computer, which sold for $3500 at launch. It’s still not exactly cheap though: the ZenScreen Fold is expected to sell for $2000 when it hits the streets. Big foldable OLED displays are still rare, and they’re still expensive.

Asus says the ZenScreen Fold measures less than 10mm (0.4 inches) thick when fully opened, and weighs 1.17kg (about 2.6 pounds), making it the size of a rather compact laptop.

It has two USB Type-C ports for video and power input (there’s no battery, as far as I can tell), as well as a mini HDMI port and headphone jack for audio out.

via Asus

