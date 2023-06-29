The Asus Zenfone 10 is a smartphone that passes for a “compact” flagship by 2023 standards, with a 5.9 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel display. But it’s very much a flagship device, with an AMOLED display that supports screen refresh rates up to 144 Hz, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and a camera system that includes 6-axis gimbal stabilization that combines hardware and software to keep your videos and photos stable.

Asus says the phone will be available worldwide, but so far the company has only announced pricing for Europe, where the phone is up for pre-order starting today.

An entry-level model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will sell for €799, while an 8GB/256GB model is €849 and a 16GB/512GB version is €929.

All three versions feature LPDDR5X memory, UFS 4.0 storage, and other features including a 4,300 mAh battery with support for 30W wired or 15W wireless charging, IP68 water resistance, a fingerprint sensor in the power button, stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack (which is rare to find on a flagship these days).

The camera system includes:

50MP primary

13MP ultra-wide (120 degrees)

32MP front-facing (uses pixel binning to save 8MP images)

Asus offers green, black, white, red, and blue color options and the company sells accessories including a “Connex Case” system which is a modular case that lets you attach a kickstand or business card holder to the bottom

