The Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) is a convertible notebook with a 360-degree hinge that lets you use the touchscreen display in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand mode. With support for a pressure-sensitive digital pen, you can also write or draw on the screen. And with a 2880 x 1800 pixel, 90 Hz OLED display, this is a laptop that could easily be used as a graphics tablet.

Asus hasn’t announced pricing or availability details yet, but the company has given us a look at the specs for the upcoming notebook.

The new Zenbook Flip 14 OLED will be available with up to an Intel Core i7-1360P processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. The storage is also user-upgradeable, but the memory is not, since it’s soldered to the motherboard.

The notebook’s battery-powered pen charges via USB-C and comes with four interchangeable tips for different hardness levels. It also supports Bluetooth and has a button that allows you to use it as a wireless remote for triggering some actions on your PC.

Other features include an ambient light sensor for automatic screen brightness adjustments, optional support for an Asus NumberPad (which allows you to use the touchpad as a numeric keypad), and Harmon Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos sound support. The notebook has a 75 Wh battery and comes with a 65 watt USB-C power supply that can give the laptop a 60 percent charge in 49 minutes.

Asus says the laptop will be available in blue and silver color options.

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) specs Display 14 inches

2880 x 1800 pixels

16:10

90 Hz

OLED

DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification

Pantone Validated

100% DCI-P3 color gamut

87% screen-to-body ratio Processor Intel Core i7-1360P

Intel Core i5-1340P RAM 8GB or 16GB

LPDDR5-4800 (non-upgradeable) Storage 512GB or 1TB

PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Battery & charging 75 Wh

65W USB Type-C charger Camera 1080p IR camera with light and color sensor Other Asus NumberPad 2.0 (optional)

Asus Pen 2.0 stylus (optional) Dimensions 311.5 x 223.4 x 15.9mm

(12.3″ x 8.8″ x 0.6″) Weight 1.5 kg

(3.3 pounds)

