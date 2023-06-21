Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Asus Vivobook Slate 13 OLED is a Windows tablet with a 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel OLED display, a detachable keyboard, and a pressure-sensitive pen. When Asus first launched the tablet in 2021, it shipped with an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor based on the company’s Jasper Lake architecture.

Now Asus is selling a new model with an Alder Lake-N processor that should offer significantly better CPU and graphics performance. The new Asus Vivobook Slate 13 OLED (T3304) is now available for purchase from Amazon and Asus.com.

The first model to go on sale is a high-end configuration that sells for $750 and features an Intel Core i3-N300 octa-core processor, 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

But cheaper models may be available in the future: when the company first unveiled the T3304 earlier this year, Asus said the tablet also supports as little as 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an Intel Processor N200 quad-core chip.

The most interesting thing about the tablet is probably that it combines high-end features like an OLED screen with budget specs like Jasper Lake or Alder Lake-N processors. I suppose the move makes sense if you value a vibrant display and multi-function design more than bleeding-edge performance.

The Alder Lake-N processor should be speedy enough to handle most basic tasks like web surfing, document editing, and other productivity and media consumption tasks. But if you’re looking for a gaming or content creation device, there are probably better laptops in this price range (if you’re willing to sacrifice the OLED display and 2-in-1 design).

Asus says the OLED display has a 0.2 ms response time, 60 Hz refresh rate, support for up to 550 nits peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Other features include a 13MP rear camera, 1080P front-facing camera with IR capabilities for face recognition, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, a 3.5mm audio jack and microSD card reader, quad speakers, a 50 Wh battery and support for 65W fast charging, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The Asus Vivobook Slate 13 OLED features an Asus Pen 2.0 stylus with support for Microsoft Pen Protocol 2.0 and 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The tablet measures 310 x 190 x 9mm (12.2″ x 7.5″ x 0.4″ and weighs 800 grams (1.76 pounds). The detachable keyboard adds another 500 grams (1.1 pounds) to the total weight.

