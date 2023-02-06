The Asus VivoBook Slate 13 OLED is a 2-in-1 Windows tablet that combines a premium display and a budget processor. The result is a versatile mobile computer with a vivid screen, modest performance, and an affordable price tag: the first model launched in 2021 for $599, but in recent months it’s been available for as little as half that price.

Now Asus is preparing to bring a new version model to market with a higher-performance processor based on Intel’s Alder Lake-N architecture. That means we could see significant gains in CPU and graphics performance without a noticeable increase in price or power consumption.

Physically the new tablet looks a lot like the 2021 model. Both have 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel OLED displays with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 550 nits brightness, and support for capacitive touch input or an Asus Pen 2.0 stylus with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Both also ship with a detachable full-sized keyboard that snaps magnetically to the bottom of the tablet, giving you a laptop-like experience when the computer is placed on a flat surface. Both have 50 Wh batteries, 65W chargers, and dual USB Type-C ports, and quad speakers.

What’s changed is that the original Vivobook 13 Slate OLED features an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor based on Intel Jasper Lake architecture, while the 2023 model is available with a choice of Intel Processor N200 or Intel Core i3-N200 chips based on Alder Lake-N architecture.

The N200 chip is a 4-core, 4-thread chip with 750 MHz Intel UHD graphics featuring 32 execution units, while the Core i3-N305 is an 8-core, 8-thread processor with 1.25 GHz/32eu Intel UHD graphics.

Asus has also upgraded the memory and storage for the new model. While the 2023 Vivobook 13 Slate OLED still tops out at just 8GB of RAM, it now comes with LPDDR5 memory instead of LPDDR4X. Models with flash storage now ship with UFS 2.1 rather than eMMC. And Asus will offer configurations with up to 512GB of PCIe Gen 3 solid state storage (the previous model only shipped with up to 256GB).

The company has also added an infrared camera to the front of the tablet, enabling face recognition for quick sign-ins.

Here’s an overview of how the new Vivobook 13 Slate OLED compares to the original (keep in mind that Asus has been a little vague on a few specs, so the table isn’t quite complete.

Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3304) Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) Display 13.3 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

OLED

100% DCI-P3 color gamut

550 nits

Dolby Vision

60 Hz

Capacitive touch

Stylus support

Asus Pen 2.0 (MPP 2.0-compatible with 4096s levels pressure sensitivity) Processor Intel Core i3-N300

Intel Processor N200 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM 4GB / 8GB

LPDDR5 4GB / 8GB

LPDDR4X Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1

Up to 512GB PCIe Gen 3.0 SSD 64GB / 128GB eMMC

128GB / 256GB PCIe 3.0 SSD Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5 Camera FHD IR (front-facing )

?? (rear) 5MP (front)

13MP (rear) Audio 4 speakers Battery 50 Wh Charging 65W Dimensions 310 x 190 x 9mm

(12.2″ x 7.5″ x 0.4″) 310 x 190 x 8mm

(12.2″ x 7.5″ x 0.3″) Weight 800 grams (tablet)

1.3 kg (table + keyboard)

(1.76 / 2.87 pounds) 780 grams (tablet)

(1.72 pounds) Launched 2023 2021

Asus hasn’t announced pricing or availability details for the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3304) yet.

via TechPowerUp