Asus is refreshing its Vivobook line of mid-range laptops with three new models that combine budget elements like plastic bodies with premium touches like support for up to a 2.8K, 120 Hz OLED display.

The new Asus Vivobook 14 OLED, Vivobook 15 OLED and Vivobook 16 are also all available with up to an AMD Ryzen 7730U “Rembrandt-R” processor.

That’s a current-gen processor that features AMD’s previous-gen tech… basically it’s a repackaged and slightly updated Ryzen 7 6800U with slightly higher clock speeds. But it’s still ap pretty good processor that features eight Zen 3+ CPU cores and Radeon 680M integrated graphics with 12 RDNA 2 GPU cores.

Other features include support for up to 16GB of total RAM (there’s 8GB onboard and a SODIMM slot with support for up to 8GB more), up to 1TB of PCIe 3.0 Gen 4 storage, and a set of ports that includes USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C and Type-A, HDMI 1.4, and 3.5mm audio.

All of the laptops have a DC power input and come with a 45W power adapter, but they also all support USB Power Delivery, so you can also use any USB-C charger or power bank capable of delivering 45W.

As the names suggest, the 14 and 15 inch models feature OLED displays. The Vivobook 15 OLED is available with up to a 2880 x 1620 pixel, 120 Hz display with a 16:9 aspect ratio while the Vivobook 14 OLED tops out at a 2880 x 1800pixel (16:10) display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Interestingly it looks like the largest model will most likely be the cheapest. It has an IPS LCD display and no option for an OLED upgrade. Entry-level models will also ship with Ryzen 5000U series chips, although higher-priced configurations will have the same Rembrandt-R processor options as the other models in the series.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the new Asus Vivobook Classic family:

Vivobook 14 OLED (M1405) Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) Vivobook 16 (M1605) Display 14 inch OLED (2880 x 1800, 90 Hz, 600 nits)

14 inch IPS LCD (1920 x 1200, 60 Hz, 300 nits) 15.6 inch OLED (2880 x 1620, 120 Hz, 600 nits)

15.6 inch OLED (1920 x 1080, 600 nits) 16 inch IPS LCD (1920 x 1200, 60 Hz 300 nits) Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7730U

AMD Ryzen 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U

AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

AMD Ryzen 5 7530U

AMD Ryzen 5 5625U RAM 8GB DDR4-3200 onboard + 1 DDR4 SODIMM slot

Up to 16GB total supported Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

PCIe 3.0 NVMe Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (with power delivery)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x HDMI 1.4

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input Connectivity WiFi 6E + BT 5.3

WiFi 5 + BT 5.0 Camera 720p w/privacy shutter Input Asus ErgoSense keyboard

Optional Asus NumberPad 2.0 Asus ErgoSense Keyboard w/numeric keypad Security Optional fingerprint sensor Battery 50 Wh (OLED)

42 Wh (LCD) 50 Wh 42 Wh Power supply 45W AC adapter Chassis Plastic Dimensions 317 x 222 x 20mm 357 x 228 x 20mm 359 x 250 x 20mm Weight 1.6 kg 1.7 kg 1.8 kg

press release