Intel’s Meteor Lake chips aren’t just for Windows laptops (and handhelds). Asus has announced the first Chromebook with support for up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 165U Meteor Lake processor.

The new Asus ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus Enterprise (CX5403) should be available in 2024.

Asus doesn’t actually say when the laptop will be available, but Intel’s 14th-gen U-series chips aren’t expected to ship until early next year, so it’s a safe bet that this Chromebook won’t be available until then.

Intel’s Meteor Lake-U chips are 15-watt processors that combine 2 Performance CPU cores with 8 Efficiency cores and 2 Low-Power Efficiency cores. The chips also feature integrated graphics with 4 Intel Xe cores a neural processing unit for hardware-accelerated AI features.

While the processor options are the main thing that make the ExpertBook CX54 stand out from other premium Chromebooks, it also has some other decent specs, including a 14 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel touchscreen display with up to 500 nits brightness, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a set of ports that includes:

2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x HDMI 2.1

2 x USB Type-A

1 x microSD card reader

Wireless capabilities include support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, and the Chromebook has a 63 Wh battery, stereo speakers with Harman Kardon certification, dual microphones, and a backlit keyboard.

Asus says the Chromebook can support up to three 4K displays, features an all-metal ,MIL-STD-810H tested body that measures less than 17mm (0.66 inches) thick, and the laptop comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X-6400 memory and a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Lower-priced models will also be available with 8GB of RAM, a 128GB PCIe 3.0 SSD or 256GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and Intel Core Ultra 5 125U, Core Ultra 5 135U or Core Ultra 7 155U processor options.

