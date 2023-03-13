The Asus Tinker Board 3 is a compact computer aimed at IoT developers that features a Rockchip RK3568 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor, support for up to 8GB of RAM, and microSD card reader plus optional support for up to 64GB of eMMC storage.

But while most members of the Tinker Board family are Raspberry Pi-like, credit card-sized computers, this new model is a bit larger at 100 x 100mm (about 3.9″ x 3.9″). And it uses that extra space to provide features like two PCIe connectors, a SIM card slot, and plenty of other input and output interfaces.

Asus hasn’t announced pricing or availability for the Tinker Board 3 yet, but the company plans to show it off this week at the Embedded World show in Germany.

The board features 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB of dual-channel LPDDR4X memory, a PCIe 2.0 x1 connector for an M.2 E-Key WiFi & Bluetooth card and a PCIe 3.0 x1 connector for an M.2 B-Key 4G or 5G cellular module.

There’s support for HDMI, LVDS, and eDP display connections, and other ports include:

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0

1 x 3.5mm audio combo

2 x RJ45

The board also has a stereo pin header for up to two 3W speakers, 40-pin and 12-pin GPIO headers, an IR receiver header, CAN and COM headers, and support for a fan, RTC battery, and other accessories, although the system can also be used fanless.

It also supports Power over Ethernet (PoE) and Asus plans to offer “open frame panel PCs” powered by an embedded Tinker Board 3 including models with 10.1 inch and 15.6 inch displays that could be used for kiosks, digital signage, or other applications.