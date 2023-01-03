The Asus ROG Zephryus G14 line of gaming laptops made a lot of best-of lists in recent years due to a combination of a compact, stylish design, strong performance, and surprisingly good battery life (by gaming notebook standards).

Now Asus is giving the portable gaming notebook a 2023 upgrade, packing the ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) with the latest AMD processor options and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series mobile graphics.

This year’s model has a starting weight of 3.6 pounds and features a 76 Wh battery, up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7000 series processor with a Zen 4 CPU and up to a 125 watt NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 discrete laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

Display options include:

14 inch 2560 x 1600px 165 Hz “Nebula HDR” mini LED (100% DCI-P3)

14 inch, 2560 x 1600px 165 Hz IPS LCD (100% DCI-P3)

14 inch, 1920 1200px 144 Hz IPS LCD (100% sRGB)

The higher-resolution displays support G-Sync technology and all of the displays are Dolby Vision certified and Pantone validated. Asus says its new Nebula HDR display features 504 dimming zones and up to 600 nits peak brightness.

Other features a single SODIMM slot for up to 32GB of DDR5-4800 memory, an M.2 slot for up to a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, a backlit keyboard with single-zone RGB lighting, a speaker system that includes two woofers and two tweeters, support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, and a set of ports that includes:

1 x USB4 Type-C (with DisplayPort 1.4 and USB power delivery)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (with DisplayPort 1.4)

1 x HDMI 2.1

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

1 x DC power input

Asus says the notebook has a 1080p IR camera with support for face recognition. Hopefully it’s better than the 720p webcam on my 2022 Zephyrus G14 (with a Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics). While my laptop does a pretty good job of allowing me to login with my face, the camera is pretty lousy.

The new notebook measures 312 x 227 x 19.51 (12.3″ x 8.9″ x 0.8″).

As in previous years, some models of the laptop will also have an Asus AniMe Matrix cover with hundreds of small LED lights that can be programmed to display different lighting effects. Models with the AniMe Matrix display are a tad heavier at 1.72 kg (3.8 pounds).

Asus hasn’t announced pricing or availability yet.

press release