The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a gaming laptop for folks looking for a reasonably thin, light, and portable machine with enough horsepower to handle most modern games. Asus has released a number of variations over the past few years, but the 2024 model of the Zephyrus G14 brings some of the biggest (and smallest) updates to date.

First unveiled during CES in January, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) is now available, with Best Buy selling a model with a 14 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel 120 Hz OLED display, an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $1600.

There’s also a $2000 model with 32GB of RAM and RTX 4070 graphics, but it’s not in stock yet.

There are a few things setting the new model apart from previous versions of the ROG Zephyrus G14:

Older models had LCD screens, but now the laptop ships standard with an OLED screen .

The new Ryzen 9 8945HS processor is virtually identical to the Ryzen 9 7940HS chip used in some older G14 laptops when it comes to the CPU and iGPU, but the Ryzen AI neural processing unit has been improved to offer up to 16 TOPS of AI performance (up from 10 TOPS in the previous-gen)

The LED lights on the lid are now in a single 7-zone line that runs diagonally across the laptop's cover. Previous models that had the so-called AniMe Matrix screen had LED lights covering half the lid.

The 2024 model has six speakers (two tweeters and four woofers), up from four.

Instead of user-upgradeable memory, the ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) has LPDDR5x memory that's soldered to the mainboard.

All told, the new model will probably offer gaming performance that’s very similar to a 2023 model with a Ryzen 7040 series processor, which means that anyone with last year’s Rog Zephyrus G14 probably isn’t going to want to upgrade.

But the addition of an OLED display and two more woofers should bring audio and visual improvements. And the upgraded Ryzen AI NPU could enable some on-device AI features if that’s a thing you care about.

If not, keep an eye out for sales on previous-gen models, which will most likely get cheaper over time… while supplies last.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the new Asus ROG Zephyrus G14:

ROG Zephyrus G14 Display 14 inches

ROG Nebula OLED

2880 x 1800 pixels

120 Hz

0.2ms

100% DCI-P3

G-Sync

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500

Pantone Validated, Delta E < 1

Dolby Vision Processor Up to AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS Series

8 cores / 16 threads

Ryzen AI Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

65W TGP

90W Max TGP (with Dynamic Boost) RAM Up to 32GB

LPDDR5x (onboard) Storage Up to 1TB

1 x M.2 2280

PCIe 4.0 Keyboard 1-zone RGB backlit Audio 6 speakers (4 woofers, 2 tweeters) Ports 1 x USB4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 6E

BT 5.3 Battery 73 Wh Dimensions 312 x 220 x 16mm

12.3″ x 8.7″ x 0.6″ Weight 1.5 kg

3.3 pounds

The new Asus Rog Zephyrus G16 (2024) is also available now, with prices starting at $2000 for a model with a 16 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel 240 Hz OLED display, an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. Asus also offers configurations of this laptop with up RTX 4090 graphics.

