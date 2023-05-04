Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 line of gaming laptops have earned a reputation in recent years for delivering excellent bang for the buck in an attractive, compact package. In January the company announced a 2023 refresh, bringing support for AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, NVIDIA RTX 40 series graphics, and optional support for mini LED displays.

Now the first Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 models are available for purchase, and it looks like a whole bunch of additional configurations could be coming soon.

The 3.64 pound notebook has a 14 inch display, support for up to 32GB of DDR5-4800 dual-channel memory, and comes with up to a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

Entry-level models feature AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processors (Zen 3+ CPU cores and RDNA 2 integrated graphics) and an NVIDIA RTX 4050 discrete GPU.

But Asus also offers higher-priced configurations with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS chip (Zen 4 CPU cores + RDNA 3 integrated graphics) and NVIDIA RTX 4090graphics.

Display options include:

ROG Nebula HDR : 2560 x 1600px mini LED display with 165 Hz refresh rate

: 2560 x 1600px IPS LCD display with 165 Hz refresh rate FHD (IPS LCD): 1920 1200px IPS LCD with 144 Hz refresh rate

Asus says its 2560 x 1600px, 165 Hz displays all support NIVIDIA G-Sync technology and all of the displays are Dolby Vision certified and Pantone validated. The Nebula HDR mini LED displays feature 504 dimming zones and support for up to 600 nits peak brightness.

So far at least three models are listed at Best Buy:

All three models have 2560 x 1600 pixel, 165 Hz displays, but the cheapest model has an IPS LCD screen while the others have Asus ROG Nebula mini LED displays (but not ROG Nebula HDR screens, as far as I can tell).

It’s also worth keeping in mind that the Ryzen 7 7735HS is a barely upgraded version of last year’s Ryzen 7 6800H, and the RTX 4050 GPU is NVIDIA’s entry-level mobile graphics solution for 2023. So if you’re already willing to spend $1430 on a laptop, it’s probably worth spending a little more to upgrade to one of the higher-priced configurations.

Or you could wait for prices to drop. Last year I managed to pick up a ROG Zephyrus G14 with a Ryzen 9 6900HS chip and Radeon RX 6700S graphics for about $1000. That model still has a list price of $1650, but it’s gone on sale for much lower prices a bunch of times.

