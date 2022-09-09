Gaming phones are, by definition, smartphones that have been optimized in some way for mobile gaming. That can mean super-speedy processors with fast GPUs, plenty of RAM, big batteries for extended play time, or enhanced cooling features to keep the phone from overheating as you play. Fast screen refresh rates and even faster touch sampling rates are common. And so are RGB lighting effects built into the case.
The new ASUS ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro have all of those things, and more. Whether you really need them or not. Because let’s be honest, even if you’re planning on using your phone for PlayStation2 emulation, you probably don’t need 18GB of RAM. But if you want a phone with killer specs, now you can pick one up in the US for $1100 and up.
First unveiled in July, the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro launched in other markets earlier this summer. Now you can pre-order in the US:
- Asus ROG Phone 6 w/12GB/256GB for $999 – Amazon
- Asus ROG Phone 6 with 16GB RAM / 512GB storage for $1099 – Amazon
- Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro with 18GB RAM / 512GB storage for $1685 – Newegg
For the most part the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro are pretty similar. Both phones feature 6.78 inch, 2448 x 1080 pixel AMOLED displays with 165 Hz refresh rates, 720p touch sampling rates, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processors, LPDDR5 memory, UFS 3.1 storage, 6,000 mAh batteries, 65W fast charging support, dual USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C ports, air triggers, and a cooling system that includes a Boron Nitride Thermal Compound, a graphite heat sink, and a vapor chamber.
But there are a few differences between the Pro and standard models. The ROG Phone 6 supports up to 16GB of RAM, while the ROG Phone 6 Pro tops out at 18GB. The Pro model also has a 2 inch ROG Vision OLED display on the back that can display animations to indicate charging status, incoming calls, or other custom scenarios. The standard model has just a ROG logo with support for RGB lighting effects on the back.
The phones also support optional accessories including an AeroActive Cooler 6 (an external cooling fan that attaches to the back cover), and a Kunai 3 GamePad (that allows you to sandwich the phone between the controls or use the gamepad as a standalone wireless controller).
Here’s a run-down of key specs for the
|ROG Phone 6
|ROG Phone 6 Pro
|Display
|6.78 inches
2448 x 1080 pixels
395 ppi
20.4:9 aspect ratio
AMOLED
HDR10+
165 Hz refresh rate
720 Hz touch sample rate
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|Graphics
|Qualcomm Adreno 730
|RAM
|Up to 16GB
LPDDR5
|Up to 18GB
LPDDR5
|Storage
|Up to 512GB
UFS 3.1(No SD card reader)
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
E-Compass
Proximity
Ambient Light
In-Display fingerprint sensor
Gyroscope
Ultrasonic AirTrigger 6 sensors
|Cameras (rear)
|50MP Sony IMX766 primary
13MP ultra-wide
|Camera (front)
|12MP Sony IMX663
|Audio
|Stereo speakers (5-magent 12×16 super linear)
3.5mm headset jack
3 x microphones
BT 5.2
|Ports
|2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C
1 x 3.5mm audio
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E
BT 5.2
NFC
GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, NavlC
5G
Dual nano SIM, dual standby
|Battery
|Dual 3,000 mAh batteries (6,000 mAh total)
|Charging
|65W USB Type-C (wired)
|Back Cover
|Illuminated ROG logo (RGB)
|ROG Vision color PMOLED display
|Water resistance
|IPX4 (splash-resistent)
|Dimensions
|173 x 77 x 10.3mm
|Weight
|239 grams
|Starting Price
|€999 for 12GB / 256GB
€1149 for 16GB / 512GB
|€1299 for 18GB / 512GB
via Asus ROG
This article was first published July 5, 2022 and most recently updated September 9, 2022.
It’s really almost as if they intend for you to use it as your primary PC. In fact it’s probably powerful enough to chug through amounts of virtualization that you should normally never even consider, possibly even going as far as to run Windows 11 assuming it ever gets an Android 13 update.
But as much as I like the idea of using one device for everything and being less materialistic it still isn’t worth putting up with the social engineering and psychological manipulation, and you still need at least one laptop’s worth of materials to get any work done expediently anyway.