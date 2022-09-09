Gaming phones are, by definition, smartphones that have been optimized in some way for mobile gaming. That can mean super-speedy processors with fast GPUs, plenty of RAM, big batteries for extended play time, or enhanced cooling features to keep the phone from overheating as you play. Fast screen refresh rates and even faster touch sampling rates are common. And so are RGB lighting effects built into the case.

The new ASUS ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro have all of those things, and more. Whether you really need them or not. Because let’s be honest, even if you’re planning on using your phone for PlayStation2 emulation, you probably don’t need 18GB of RAM. But if you want a phone with killer specs, now you can pick one up in the US for $1100 and up.

First unveiled in July, the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro launched in other markets earlier this summer. Now you can pre-order in the US:

For the most part the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro are pretty similar. Both phones feature 6.78 inch, 2448 x 1080 pixel AMOLED displays with 165 Hz refresh rates, 720p touch sampling rates, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processors, LPDDR5 memory, UFS 3.1 storage, 6,000 mAh batteries, 65W fast charging support, dual USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C ports, air triggers, and a cooling system that includes a Boron Nitride Thermal Compound, a graphite heat sink, and a vapor chamber.

But there are a few differences between the Pro and standard models. The ROG Phone 6 supports up to 16GB of RAM, while the ROG Phone 6 Pro tops out at 18GB. The Pro model also has a 2 inch ROG Vision OLED display on the back that can display animations to indicate charging status, incoming calls, or other custom scenarios. The standard model has just a ROG logo with support for RGB lighting effects on the back.

The phones also support optional accessories including an AeroActive Cooler 6 (an external cooling fan that attaches to the back cover), and a Kunai 3 GamePad (that allows you to sandwich the phone between the controls or use the gamepad as a standalone wireless controller).

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the

ROG Phone 6 ROG Phone 6 Pro Display 6.78 inches

2448 x 1080 pixels

395 ppi

20.4:9 aspect ratio

AMOLED

HDR10+

165 Hz refresh rate

720 Hz touch sample rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Graphics Qualcomm Adreno 730 RAM Up to 16GB

LPDDR5 Up to 18GB

LPDDR5 Storage Up to 512GB

UFS 3.1(No SD card reader) Sensors Accelerometer

E-Compass

Proximity

Ambient Light

In-Display fingerprint sensor

Gyroscope

Ultrasonic AirTrigger 6 sensors Cameras (rear) 50MP Sony IMX766 primary

13MP ultra-wide Camera (front) 12MP Sony IMX663 Audio Stereo speakers (5-magent 12×16 super linear)

3.5mm headset jack

3 x microphones

BT 5.2 Ports 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless WiFi 6E

BT 5.2

NFC

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, NavlC

5G

Dual nano SIM, dual standby Battery Dual 3,000 mAh batteries (6,000 mAh total) Charging 65W USB Type-C (wired) Back Cover Illuminated ROG logo (RGB) ROG Vision color PMOLED display Water resistance IPX4 (splash-resistent) Dimensions 173 x 77 x 10.3mm Weight 239 grams Starting Price €999 for 12GB / 256GB

€1149 for 16GB / 512GB €1299 for 18GB / 512GB

