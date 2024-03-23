Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Asus ROG NUC is a small desktop computer with a 2.5 liter chassis and support for up to an Intel Core ultra 9 185H processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. Basically it’s got the guts of a high-performance gaming laptop stuffed into a mini PC.

When Asus first unveiled the ROG NUC during CES in January, the company didn’t provide any information about pricing or availability. But now we know how much it will cost: prices will start at $1629 for a model with a Core Ultra 7 155H processor and NVIDIA RTX 4060 graphics.

The higher-spec model with a Core 9 processor and RTX 4070 graphics will sell for $2199.

While those prices make this one of the most expensive mini PCs around, it will also be one of the most powerful and versatile, thanks to Intel’s latest mobile processors, discrete graphics, and support for up to 32GB of DDR5 memory and three M.2 2280 slots for up to three PCIe Gen 4×4 SSDs.

Just keep in mind that since this is a mobile CPU and mobile GPU, neither are user upgradeable.

You can find gaming laptops with similar processors, graphics, and a keyboard, battery and display for similar prices. But you won’t find many models with support for three SSDs or as many ports as the ROG NUC.

The computers supports up to four displays thanks to a generous set of ports that includes a Thunderbolt 4 port, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, and an HDMI port. There’s also a 2.5 GbE LAN port, six USB Type-A ports (four are USB 3.2 Gen 2, and two are USB 2.0), and a 3.5mm audio jack and SD card reader.

The ROG NUC also takes up less space on a desk than a typical gaming laptop, measuring 270 x 180 x 50mm (10.6″ x 7.1″ x 2″.

Here’s an overview of specs for the two ROG NUC models Asus plans to make available at launch:

Asus ROG NUC specs Model RNUC14SRKU7168A0I RNUC14SRKU9189A0I Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Graphics Intel Arc (integrated)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (discrete) Intel Arc (integrated)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (discrete) RAM Up to 32GB

2 x SODIMM slots

DDR5 Storage 3 x M.2 2280 slots

PCIe Gen4x4 Front ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm combo audio

1 x SD card reader Rear ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x HDMI

2 x DisplayPort 1.4a

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet (Intel)

1 x DC power input Wireless Intel Killer AX1690i

WiFi 6E

BT 5.3 Audio Realtek ALC256 Power 330W power adapter Dimensions 270 x 180 x 50mm Prices $1629 $2199

Asus hasn’t finalized plans for when it will begin shipping its first ROG NUC-branded mini gaming PC, but The Verge reports it probably won’t happen until April or May at the soonest.

That’s around the time that Asus also plans to begin selling the NUC 14 Pro and NUC 14 Pro+ with prices starting at $394 and $869, respectively.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.