Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023) is a 2.9 pound notebook with a 13.4 inch IPS LCD touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, and an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor and an Asus ROG XG mobile interface for connecting an external GPU.

When Asus first unveiled the notebook earlier this year, a key selling point was that the notebook would pair that chip with the latest NVIDIA mobile graphics. But a model with discrete graphics is expensive, with a list price of $2500. Now there’s a cheaper option: you can pick up an entry-level ROG Flow X13 without the discrete GPU for half that price.

Best Buy is selling a Asus ROG X13 (2023) with integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for $1250.

This model has the same AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor as other models, which means you get a 35 – 54 watt CPU with 8 Zen 4 CPU cores, 16 threads, and Radeon 780M mobile graphics with 12 RDNA 3 compute units.

But if you want discrete graphics, you’ll have to connect an external GPU. This is basically a gaming laptop that’s designed for gaming when stationary rather than gaming on the go (although the Radeon 780M integrated graphics are actually good enough for some gaming – this proving fairly popular with handheld gaming PC makers this year).

Still, I think this laptop might be even more interesting for folks who want the power and performance of a Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, but don’t necessarily need the high-performance (and high-priced) graphics that you’d get with an NVIDIA RTX 40 series GPU.

It’s not just the lack of NVIDIA graphics that makes this version of the ROG Flow X13 cheaper though. It also has 1920 x 1200 pixel display with a 120 Hz refresh rate (pricier models have 2560 x 1600 pixel, 165 Hz screens). And RAM tops out at 16GB instead of 32GB.

Theoretically the computer could handle more memory than that. It’s just that it ships with LPDDR5 memory soldered to the mainboard and Asus only offers 16GB for this model.

The 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD is user-upgradeable though, since it a removable M.2 2230 card.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x USB4 Type-C (w/DisplayPort & USB Power Delivery)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x ROG XG Mobile Interface (with USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port)

1 x 3.5mm audio

The laptop has a 1080p IR webcam, a backlit keyboard (with single-zone lighting), stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, and 3 mics with support for far-field voice detection. Wireless capabilities include WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and the laptop has a 75 Wh battery and comes with a 100W USB Type-C power adapter.

The Asus ROG X13 Flow (2023) measures 299 x 212 x 18.7mm (11.8″ x 8.4″ x 0.7″) and weighs 1.3kg (2.87 pounds).

via NotebookCheck

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.