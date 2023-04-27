When Asus introduced the ROG Ally handheld gaming PC earlier this month the company promised that it would be priced “competitively” with Valve’s Steam Deck. But that promise raised a lot of eyebrows, because Valve’s handheld has a few things going for it that undoubtedly help keep the price low.

But now it seems like Asus may not have been kidding. There’s mounting evidence that a top-tier Asus ROG Ally will sell for $700, delivering better-than-Steam-Deck specs for just about $50 more than Valve’s most expensive model.

Asus will officially launch the ROG Ally on May 11, so you should probably take anything you see before then with a grain of salt, but:

The Asus ROG Ally is expected to feature a 7 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, LPDDR5 memory, and an AMD processor that features Zen 4 CPU cores and RDNA 3 graphics.

The most expensive models will have an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, but Asus also plans to sell lower-priced models with Ryzen Z1 chips that won’t deliver the same level of performance, but which should still be competitive with the processor in the Steam Deck. There’s currently some speculation that this model will be positioned as a cloud gaming device though, which explains why AMD and Microsoft have both been quick to point out that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate streaming would work on the ROG Ally.

And offering a lower-priced model could be important if the goal is to compete with the Steam Deck, because while the most powerful ROG Ally is only a little pricier than the best Steam Deck configuration, it costs almost twice as much as the cheapest Steam Deck, which sells for $399.

All models of the Steam Deck have the same processor, but the entry-level model has 64GB of eMMC storage, while higher-priced versions have 256GB or 512GB SSDs.

ROG Ally (Z1 Extreme) ROG Ally Z1 Steam Deck Display 7 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

120 Hz 7 inches

1280 x 1800 pixels

60 Hz Processor AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme

8 x Zen 4 CPU cores / 16 threads

15 – 30W TDP AMD Ryzen Z1

6 x Zen 4 CPU cores / 12 threads

15 – 30W TDP AMD “Aerith”

4 x Zen 2 CPU cores / 8 threads

4 – 15W TDP Graphics 12 x RDNA 3 compute units 4 x RDNA 3 compute units 8 x RDNA 2 compute units RAM 16GB

LPDDR5 ? GB

LPDDR5 16GB

LPDDR5 Storage 512GB

PCIe NVMe

M.2 2232 ? GB

PCIe NVMe

M.2 2232 64GB eMMC

256GB PCIe NVMe

512GB high-speed PCI NVMe

M.2 2230 OS Windows 11

Asus ROG Armory Crate (game launcher & settings) SteamOS (Arch Linux-based)

Windows 11 supported Price $700 ? $399 (64GB)

$529 (256GB)

$649 (512GB)

It’s unclear how much cheaper the ROG Ally with a Z1 processor will be, but if Asus is serious about competing with the Steam Deck, then $400 to $500 seems like a safe bet. If it costs much more than that it’s hard to imagine why somebody wouldn’t either opt for Valve’s handheld or the more expensive ROG Ally with a Z1 Extreme chip.

Either way, it’s a little surprising to see that Asus has been able to keep prices this low. Handheld gaming PCs from other companies like AYA, GPD and One Netbook often sell for $1,000 or more. But those are smaller companies that probably have to pay more for components that are ordered in small batches than a larger company like Asus.

But it’s been widely speculated that Valve can afford to sell the Steam Deck for $399 to $649 because the company doesn’t need a high profit margin on the hardware itself. Every Steam Deck customers is a potential Steam customer… if people spend enough money on games and other content from the Steam store, then Valve can effectively subsidize the costs of its hardware with software sales.

Asus doesn’t operate its own game store. One of the selling points for a device like the ROG Ally is that it ships with Windows 11 and will support most popular game clients and stores. That includes Steam, but also the Epic Games Store, EA Origin, GOG, Xbox, and other platforms.

The Steam Deck can run games from sources other than the Steam store. But its default Linux-based operating system is designed to put Steam front and center.

Oh, and that’s another thing: there’s no licensing fee required to ship a computer with the Linux-based SteamOS, while PC makers that ship systems with Windows typically do typically have to pay a license fee to Microsoft. But there’s a chance that Microsoft may be offering reduced fees to Asus and/or other handheld makers in order to undercut one of the Steam Deck’s pricing advantages. There’s some history behind that idea: Microsoft has offered cheap or free Windows licenses to companies making small-screen devices in the past in order to stay competitive with Linux-based netbooks or Android-based tablets.