Over the weekend Asus released a video showcasing a handheld gaming PC called the ROG Ally. Unfortunately since that video came out on April Fools’ Day, it led to plenty of speculation that the product is a joke – something that the head of product management for Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) seemed to confirm with a post on LinkedIn.

But it turns out the ASUS ROG Ally is real. Asus has begun sending pre-release hardware to testers, and YouTuber Dave2D has posted a hands-on video with some additional details about the upcoming device. So here’s what we know about the Asus ROG Ally so far.

The ROG Ally has a 7 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 500 nits brightness.

In other words it has a higher-resolution screen than the Steam Deck, while supporting higher frame rates. And it has a processor with the horsepower to deliver those rates. And while both have 7 inch displays, the 16:9 aspect ratio on the ROG Ally means that you’ll probably be able to play more games without seeing black bars at the top and bottom of the screen.

Asus says that, like Valve, it’s partnered with AMD to develop a custom processor. But while the Steam Deck has a custom chip that combines Zen 2 CPU cores with RDNA 2 graphics, the Asus ROG Ally’s chip has Zen 4 CPU cores and RDNA 3 graphics. In other words, it uses architecture similar to the AMD Ryzen 7040 series to deliver what Asus says is roughly twice the performance of the Steam Deck.

Dave2D says the version he tested was an early engineering sample, which is why he was unable to talk about specific details like the battery capacity, battery life, or processor core counts of frequencies.

Despite the higher-performance processor, Dave2D says the ROG Ally is quieter than the Steam Deck. It does have fans inside the case to help keep the system cool. But they generate far less noise (around 20dB compared to 37 dB for the Steam Deck, according to Dave2D). So you’re a lot less likely to hear them.

Under the hood, the ROG Ally has a user-replaceable M.2 SSD. And along the top of the Asus device you’ll find a headphone jack, microSD card reader, fingerprint sensor, and Asus ROG XG connection port that can be used to attach the handheld to an Asus ROG XG Mobile external GPU. Originally developed for the company’s gaming laptops and tablets, the XG Mobile is available with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, enabling high-performance gaming when your mobile device is docked.

Part of that XG Mobile connector is a USB-C port, which is the handheld’s only USB port. So it’s also what you’ll use to charge the ROG Ally or connect other wired peripherals.

Another thing that makes the ROG Ally different from the Valve’s handheld is that the Steam Deck ships with the Linux-based SteamOS, while the ROG Ally comes with Windows pre-installed. That means that it’s compatible with more PC games out of the box. But it also means that instead of a complete operating system designed for gaming on a small screen, you’ve basically got a desktop operating system with a custom version of the Asus ROG Armory Crate app for adjusting system settings and launching games.

Valve’s Steam Deck also has two touchpads for emulating mouse input, while the ROG Ally does not. And the Steam Deck is one of the most affordable Windows handhelds to date, with a $399 starting price. Asus hasn’t announced how much the ROG Ally will cost, but it’s almost certainly going to be more than that – Valve can afford to sell hardware for below cost because the company makes money when customers buy games from the Steam game client. Asus just sells hardware.

Asus also hasn’t said when you’ll actually be able to buy the ROG Ally. Folks in the US can sign up at Best Buy to be notified when it goes on sale, while Canadians can express interest at the Asus Canada website. But there’s no telling when that will be.

Asus and Valve aren’t the only games in town when it comes to handheld gaming computers. Over the past few years we’ve seen a bunch of companies jump into this space, including GPD, AYA, One Netbook, and Anbernic. But these are all relatively small Chinese companies with a limited presence outside of Asia… which means that while the hardware is innovative, it tends to be expensive while coming with very limited customer service or support (and sometimes with quality control issues).

There are many reasons that Valve’s Steam Deck shook up the handheld space when it launched (including price, performance, Valve’s existing ecosystem, and the company’s push to turn Linux into a viable gaming platform). But one of the most exciting things about the Steam Deck was that it was sold by a company that would offer the kind of support you’d expect for a device that sells for $399 – $649.

Asus would likely offer the same level of reassurance to customers, while delivering an even more powerful device… most likely at a higher price point, although Dave2D says Asus assures him the price will be “very competitive.”

