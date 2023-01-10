CES 2023 was the coming out party for the latest mobile chips from Intel and AMD, and pretty much all of the new laptop and min-desktop computers announced last week were powered by Intel or AMD processors.

But Asus also quietly snuck in a new budget Chromebook with a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor. While there was no press release for the new Asus Chromebook CM14 series, the company posted a short video to YouTube and added product pages to its website. It was also on display at the MediaTek suite.

The Asus Chromebook CM14 comes in two versions: a CM14 Flip model with a full HD touchscreen display and a 360 degree hinge and a CM14 clamshell model that has a non-touch display (and comes with either a 1920 x 1080 pixel display with wide viewing angles or a choice of 1366 x 768 pixel or 1920 x 1080 pixel TN displays with limited viewing angles).

All models support up to 8GB of LPDDR4X memory and up to 128GB of eMMC storage, and they all feature MediaTek’s Kompanio 520 chip, which is designed for entry-level or mid-range Chromebooks and combines two ARM Cortex-A76 performance cores with six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores and Mali-G52 MC2 2EE graphics.

Asus Chromebook CM14 Flip (CM1402F) Asus Chromebook CM14 (CM1402C) Display 14 inch, 1920 x 1080, touchscreen (250 nits)

360 degree hinge

Stylus support

77% screen-to-body ratio 14 inch, 1366 x 768, TN, non-touch (220nits)

14 inch, 1920 x 1080, TN, non-touch (220 nits)

14 inch, 1920 x 1080, non-touch (250 nits)

77% screen-to-body ratio Processor MediaTek Kompanio 520 (MT8186)

2 x ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores @ 2.05 GHz

6 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz

ARM Mali-G52 MC2 2EE graphics RAM 4GB or 8GB

LPDDR4X (onboard) Storage 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB

eMMC Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (DisplayPort & USB Power Delivery)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Webcam 720p w/privacy shutter Wireless WIFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 Battery 42 Wh Power supply 45W USB-C Dimensions 325 x 227 x 18mm

(12.8″ x 8.9″ x 0.7″) Weight 1.56 kg

(3.44 pounds) 1.45 kg

(3.2 pounds)

Asus hasn’t announced pricing or availability details yet, but based on those specs, I’d expect these to be reasonably affordable devices that could launch in the coming months.

via About Chromebooks