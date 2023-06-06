Asus recently announced an update to its ExpertCenter PN53 line of mini desktops, with new models featuring Ryzen 6000H and 7035H processor options (both sporting Zen 3+ CPU cores and RDNA 2 graphics).

But it turns out there’s also a new Asus ExpertCenter PN53-S1 that will most likely be a cheaper option for users who need a little less horsepower. It’s powered by a Ryzen 7030U series processor with Zen 3 CPU cores and Radeon Vega graphics.

Asus hasn’t officially launched the PN53-S1 yet, so there’s no word on pricing or availability. But the company did provide detailed specs for the little computer in a recent Asus Mini PC product brochure.

So we know that this 115 x 115 x 49mm (4.5″ x 4.5″ x 1.9″) computer is a little smaller than the PN53. Some of the specs are also a little less impressive than those for the PN53: the PN53-S1 has slower memory, storage, and USB ports, for example.

But, like I said, it’ll probably be cheaper. And it looks like a reasonably versatile little computer that features support for up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory, up to 2TB of M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 3 solid state storage, and up to a 1TB 2.5 inch SATA 7200 RPM hard drive.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (with DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet (RTL8125B-CG)

1 x 3.5mm audio combo

There’s also a configurable port that can be used to add a second display output or a second Ethernet jack (with Gigabit speeds and an Intel L210AT controller), and the system comes with up to a MediaTek MT7922A22M wireless card with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

By comparison, the Asus ExpertCenter PN53 has DDR5-4800 memory, PCIe Gen 4 storage, and two USB4 ports.

The Asus ExpertCenter PN53-S1 will be available with at least two processor options: a 6-core, 12-thread AMD Ryzen 5 7350U processor with Radeon Vega 7 graphics, or an 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 7730U chip with Radeon Vega 8 graphics.

