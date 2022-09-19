Asus appears to be preparing to launch a line of mini PCs powered by AMD Ryzen 6000H series processors with up to 8 Zen 3+ cores, 16 threads, 45W to 55+ watt TDP, and RDNA 2 graphics.

While the company hasn’t made an official announcement yet, redditors have spotted support documents from Asus as well as retail listings for an upcoming Asus PN53 mini PC.

The new Asus PN53 is expected to be available with a choice of AMND Ryzen 5 6600H, Ryzen 7 6800H, and Ryzen 9 6900HX processor options, and is till ship with 8GB to 16GB of RAM and 256GB to 512GB of solid state storage, although the computer is expected to support up to 64GB of memory.

While I haven’t seen any actual images of the new model yet, the Asus PN53 will most likely have a similar design to the Asus PN52 and the Intel Alder Lake-powered Asus PN64, which both measure about 5.1″ x 4.7″ x 2.2.”

While the upgrade to Ryzen 6000H processors should bring a performance bump compared to the Asus PN52 (which is powered by Ryzen 5000H series chips), the Asus PN53 is also the first mini PC from Asus to feature DDR5 memory, which could also help speed up the new model.

Other features are expected to include a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port, support for WiFi 6E, and prices starting at around 650 Euros ($650) in Europe for a barebones model with a Ryzen 5 processor.

