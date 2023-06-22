The Asus ExpertCenter PN42 is a small fanless desktop computer with an Intel N100 quad-core processor based on Alder Lake-N architecture, support for up to three displays, and two 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports.

Asus unveiled the mini PC earlier this year, and now it’s up for pre-order from B&H for $220 and up.

The starting price is for a barebones model with no memory or storage, but you can also pay $50 more for a system with 4GB of DDR4-3200 memory and a 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD. Or you can bring your own: the little computer supports up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage.

Asus positions these computers as solutions for home, business, or commercial use. You can use it as a compact general-purpose computer or as a digital signage, kiosk, or point-of-sales system. And that helps explain why one of the ports on the back of the computer is modular: the $220 model has a COM port in that spot, but you can also find a $225 configuration with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port in that position.

All models measure 132 x 127.5 x 57.6mm (5.2″ x 5″ x 2.3″) and have a set of standard ports that includes:

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

3 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x HDMI

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x 3.5mm audio output

There’s also an IR receiver on the front that can be used with a remote control, an DC power input jack, and a Kensington Lock connector.

Note that in order to use the Asus PN42 with up to three displays you’ll need a model that has a USB-C, DisplayPort, HDMI, or VGA port in the configurable port section.

According to the Asus product page for the ExpertCenter PN42, the computer also supports an Intel Processor N200 chip, but so far the only models available for pre-order are versions with N100 chips.

