The Asus PB63 is a 6.9″ x 6.9″ x 1.7″ desktop computer with an Intel B760 chipset and support for 35-watt and 65-watt chips from Intel’s 13th-gen Core “Raptor Lake” family.”

It’s basically an updated version of the Asus PB62 that launched two years ago, but in addition to a processor and mainboard upgrade, the new model supports faster memory, has optional support for 2.5 GbE Ethernet, and has an updated set of ports.

Asus hasn’t officially launched the PB63 yet, but the company revealed specs for the upcoming mini PC in a recent product brochure.

So we know it supports up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory (or DDR5-5600 memory on models with Core i7 or Core i9 processors). And we also know that it has two M.2 2280 slots with support for up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage each, as well as room for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD up ot 7mm in height.

Unlike some of the company’s other mini PCs, the PB63 doesn’t have any Thunderbolt or USB4 ports, but it does have:

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

3 x USB 2.0

2 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x 3.5mm combo audio

1 x DC power input

There’s also a configurable port section that can be used to add HDMi, DisplayPort 1.2, COM, VGA, or 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports.

Asus hasn’t announced pricing or availability details for the Asus PB62 yet.

