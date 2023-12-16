The new Asus NUC 13 Rugged is a small, fanless and dustproof computer powered by either a 6-watt or 12-watt Intel Alder Lake-N processor (with options including the Intel Processor N50, Atom x7211E, and Atom x7425E).

The computer supports up to 16GB of DDR5 memory, has multiple storage options, dual 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, and support for up to two 4K displays.

If the Asus NUC 13 Rugged looks familiar, that’s because we first reported on it earlier this year, when it was known as the Intel NUC 13 Rugged. But that was before Intel shut down its NUC division and Asus announced it was taking over development and distribution of NUC-branded computers (via a non-exclusive license, so it’s possible we could see NUC systems from other companies in the future).

So now the NUC 13 Rugged is officially an Asus product, and while the company hasn’t announced pricing or availability details, there’s a “request a quote” button on the product page for corporate customers interested in purchasing the little computer.

According to Asus, the system is “built to survive environments most PCs can’t,” thanks to its passively cooled design, dustproof case, and support for external ambient temperatures from 0 to 50 degrees Celsius (32 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit).

It comes with short and tall chassis options, with the tall version featuring fins for passive cooling atop the case and support for up to a 12-watt processor, while the short versions supports 6-watt chips, external temperatures up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) and lacks the heat spreading fins.

Both models are designed for 24/7 operation for up to 5 years and come with a 3-year warranty. Asus is also committed to making sure to keep this model available for at least five years.

Each model has a single SODIMM slot with support for up to 16GB of single-channel memory, optional support for 64GB of eMMC storage, and an M.2 2280 slot for a PCIe x2 NVMe SSD as well as an M.2 3042 slot that can be used for an additional SSD, among other things.

Networking capabilities include two 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, an Intel AX210 wireless card with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 56.2, and support for optional external antennas.

Ports include:

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x HDMI 2.1

2 x RJ45

1 x DC power input

All the ports are on the same side of the computer as the power button. On tall models, the external antennas are also attached to the same side, while the antennas are on the opposite side on short models.

Short models with only an internal heatsink measure 174 x 108 x 26mm, while tall models with the external heat sink measure 174 x 108 x 36mm. There are also rubber feet that measure about 3mm, helping separate the bottom of the computer from the table, desk, display, or wall that it would otherwise be resting on.

via FanlessTech

