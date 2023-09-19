The Asus ExpertCenter PB63 is a small desktop computer with a 1.35 liter chassis and support for up to a 65-watt, 13th-gen Intel Core processor, up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 memory, and up to two PCIe Gen 4 SSDs and a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD.

We spotted the computer in an Asus product brochure earlier this year, and now Asus has officially announced the ExpertCenter PB63 and provided more details about the computer. No pricing or availability information has been released yet though.

The computer measures 175 x 175 x 44.2mm (6.9″ x 6.9″ x 1.7″) and has a motherboard with an Intel B760 chipset and a socket that supports Intel processors including:

Core i7-13700

Core i5-13500

Core i5-13400

Core i3-13100

Pentium Gold G7400

Celeron G6900

The computer has two SODIMM slots for memory and two M.2 2280 slots that each support up to a 2TB NVMe SSD.

Under the hood there’s also support for either an Intel AX201 or AX210 wireless card with support for WiFi 6/6E and Bluetooth 5.2, and the system has plenty of ports including:

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

3 x USB 2.0

2 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack

1 x DC power input

There’s also a configurable port section with support for an optional 2.5 GbE Ethernet port, COM port, or DisplayPort 1.2, VGA, or HDMI port. There’s also support for optional add-ons including an optical drive module that sits on top of the computer, a vertical stand, or a VESA mount.

The computer is available with a choice of a black or white chassis.

Asus positions the computer as a business device that could be used for things like point-of-sales systems, kiosks, or vending machines. But with up to a 16-core, 24-thread, 65-watt Core i7-13700 processor, it could also be useful as a general purpose computer.

That said, it’d be nice if it had least one Thunderbolt port.

press release

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.