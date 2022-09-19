The Asus ROG Phone 6 line of smartphones feature 6.8 inch OLED displays with 165 Hz refresh rates, plenty of memory and storage, enhanced cooling, and RGB lighting effects. And now they also come with a choice of Qualcomm or MediaTek processors.
After launching the Qualcomm-powered ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro this summer, Asus is adding two new models to the lineup. The ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate are both powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processors.
Don’t ask me why Asus bothered with two different names though. The 6D and 6D Ultimate are basically the same phone. Both ship with 16GB of LPDDRX5 memory. Both have 2448 x 1080p displays, 6,000 mAh batteries, 65W wired fast charging support, and IPX4 splash resistance cases.
The only noteworthy differences are that the ROG Phone 6D ships with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, while the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate has 512GB and the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate has a small LED display on the back, while the “normal” ROG Phone 6 has an RGB backlit logo.
Both phones are also rather similar to their Qualcomm-powered siblings. But the processor isn’t the only difference. The MediaTek versions have LPDDR5X memory instead of LPDDR5, and Bluetooth 5.3 instead of BT 5.2.
The biggest chance to the design is probably the inclusion of a new AeroActive Portal, which is a section of the back of the phone can lift with the aid of a motorized hinge to provide additional cooling when you need it.
The portal is designed to work with the optional AeroActive cooling fan, which clips onto the back of the phone and to aid with heat dissipation.
Here’s how the new Asus ROG Phone 6D series fits into the Asus gaming phone lineup:
the
|ROG Phone 6D
|ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
|ROG Phone 6
|ROG Phone 6 Pro
|Display
|6.78 inches
2448 x 1080 pixels
395 ppi
20.4:9 aspect ratio
AMOLED
HDR10+
165 Hz refresh rate
720 Hz touch sample rate
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000+
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|Graphics
|Mali-G710
|Qualcomm Adreno 730
|RAM
|16GB
LPDDR5X
|Up to 16GB
LPDDR5
|Up to 18GB
LPDDR5
|Storage
|256GB
UFS 3.1
(No SD card reader)
|512GB
UFS 3.1
(No SD card reader)
|Up to 512GB
UFS 3.1
(No SD card reader)
|Sensors
|Accelerometer
E-Compass
Proximity
Ambient Light
In-Display fingerprint sensor
Gyroscope
Ultrasonic AirTrigger 6 sensors
|Cameras (rear)
|50MP Sony IMX766 primary
13MP ultra-wide
5MP macro
|Camera (front)
|12MP Sony IMX663
|Audio
|Stereo speakers (5-magnet 12×16 super linear)
3.5mm headset jack
3 x microphones
|Ports
|2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C
1 x 3.5mm audio
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E
BT 5.3
NFC
GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, NavlC
5G
Dual nano SIM, dual standby
|WiFi 6E
BT 5.2
NFC
GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, NavlC
5G
Dual nano SIM, dual standby
|Battery
|Dual 3,000 mAh batteries (6,000 mAh total)
|Charging
|65W USB Type-C (wired)
|Back Cover
|Illuminated ROG logo (RGB)
|ROG Vision color PMOLED display
|Illuminated ROG logo (RGB)
|ROG Vision color PMOLED display
|Water resistance
|IPX4 (splash-resistant)
|Dimensions
|173 x 77 x 10.4mm
|173 x 77 x 10.3mm
|Weight
|239 grams
|247 grams
|239 grams
|Starting Price
|???
|???
|€999 for 12GB / 256GB
€1149 for 16GB / 512GB
|€1299 for 18GB / 512GB
Asus hasn’t announced pricing or availability details for the new ROG Phone 6D or 6D Ultimate yet.