The Asus ROG Phone 6 line of smartphones feature 6.8 inch OLED displays with 165 Hz refresh rates, plenty of memory and storage, enhanced cooling, and RGB lighting effects. And now they also come with a choice of Qualcomm or MediaTek processors.

After launching the Qualcomm-powered ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro this summer, Asus is adding two new models to the lineup. The ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate are both powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processors.

Don’t ask me why Asus bothered with two different names though. The 6D and 6D Ultimate are basically the same phone. Both ship with 16GB of LPDDRX5 memory. Both have 2448 x 1080p displays, 6,000 mAh batteries, 65W wired fast charging support, and IPX4 splash resistance cases.

The only noteworthy differences are that the ROG Phone 6D ships with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, while the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate has 512GB and the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate has a small LED display on the back, while the “normal” ROG Phone 6 has an RGB backlit logo.

Both phones are also rather similar to their Qualcomm-powered siblings. But the processor isn’t the only difference. The MediaTek versions have LPDDR5X memory instead of LPDDR5, and Bluetooth 5.3 instead of BT 5.2.

The biggest chance to the design is probably the inclusion of a new AeroActive Portal, which is a section of the back of the phone can lift with the aid of a motorized hinge to provide additional cooling when you need it.

The portal is designed to work with the optional AeroActive cooling fan, which clips onto the back of the phone and to aid with heat dissipation.

Here’s how the new Asus ROG Phone 6D series fits into the Asus gaming phone lineup:

ROG Phone 6D ROG Phone 6D Ultimate ROG Phone 6 ROG Phone 6 Pro Display 6.78 inches

2448 x 1080 pixels

395 ppi

20.4:9 aspect ratio

AMOLED

HDR10+

165 Hz refresh rate

720 Hz touch sample rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Graphics Mali-G710 Qualcomm Adreno 730 RAM 16GB

LPDDR5X Up to 16GB

LPDDR5 Up to 18GB

LPDDR5 Storage 256GB

UFS 3.1

(No SD card reader) 512GB

UFS 3.1

(No SD card reader) Up to 512GB

UFS 3.1

(No SD card reader) Sensors Accelerometer

E-Compass

Proximity

Ambient Light

In-Display fingerprint sensor

Gyroscope

Ultrasonic AirTrigger 6 sensors Cameras (rear) 50MP Sony IMX766 primary

13MP ultra-wide

5MP macro Camera (front) 12MP Sony IMX663 Audio Stereo speakers (5-magnet 12×16 super linear)

3.5mm headset jack

3 x microphones Ports 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless WiFi 6E

BT 5.3

NFC

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, NavlC

5G

Dual nano SIM, dual standby WiFi 6E

BT 5.2

NFC

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, NavlC

5G

Dual nano SIM, dual standby Battery Dual 3,000 mAh batteries (6,000 mAh total) Charging 65W USB Type-C (wired) Back Cover Illuminated ROG logo (RGB) ROG Vision color PMOLED display Illuminated ROG logo (RGB) ROG Vision color PMOLED display Water resistance IPX4 (splash-resistant) Dimensions 173 x 77 x 10.4mm 173 x 77 x 10.3mm Weight 239 grams 247 grams 239 grams Starting Price ??? ??? €999 for 12GB / 256GB

€1149 for 16GB / 512GB €1299 for 18GB / 512GB

Asus hasn’t announced pricing or availability details for the new ROG Phone 6D or 6D Ultimate yet.