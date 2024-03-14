A decade ago smartphones with screen sizes approaching 7 inches were unusual enough that people often called then phablets. These days they’re just… phones. And that means when Asus launched the Zenfone 10 with a 5.9 inch display last year, it was considered fairly small by modern smartphone standards.

But now one of the last companies offering a “small” flagship is going big. The new Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra sports a 6.78 inch, FHD+ AMOLED LTPO display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and an $899 starting price.

The phone will sell for $899 in the US, where it will be available with 12GB of LPDDR5x memory and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, but there will also be a 16GB/512GB available in select markets.

US customers should keep in mind that the Zenfone 11 will work on AT&T and T-Mobile, but doesn’t support Verizon’s network bands. It also supports WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC.

The display supports variable refresh rates ranging from 1 to 120 Hz, and supports up to 2500 nits peak brightness (although Asus doesn’t say what its normal brightness range is).

On the back of the phone is a 50MP primary camera with a 6-axis hybrid gimbal stabilizer, a 13MP wide-angle camera, and a 32MP telephoto lens with 4X optical zoom and optical image stabilization.

There’s also a 32MP front-facing camera. Both of those 32MP cameras use pixel-binning so that actual images saved to your device are 8MP.

Asus packs the phone with a 5,500 mAh battery and the Zenfone 11 Ultra supports 65W fast charging with a USB-C power adapter or 15W wireless charging.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack, something that’s increasingly uncommon on flagship phones.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra measures 164 x 77 x 9mm (6.5″ x 3″ x 0.4″) and weighs 224 grams (7.9 ounces).

