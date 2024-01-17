The Asus Fanless Chromebox CF40 is a compact computer with an aluminum chassis, a fanless design, support for up to three 4K displays, WiFi 6, and Gigabit Ethernet.

When Asus first unveiled its 2024 mini PC lineup earlier this month, the company didn’t have much to say about its newest Chromebox, other than that it was a fanless PC powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor. But now Asus is sharing more details about the Fanless Chromebox CF40.

Designed primarily for commercial applications, the computer is small enough to mount to the back of a display, making it a good fit for digital signage, kiosk, or point of sales systems. And with a 6-watt, 2-core, 2-thread processor, I doubt you’d really want to use this little computer for anything other than light work anyway.

But it does have a decent set of ports, including:

2 x HDMI

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (with DisplayPort Alt mode and USB power delivery)

5 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input

The system comes with a 65W power supply and ships with Google’s ChromeOS software, which includes support for installing Android apps from the Google Play Store and management using the Google Admin console, allowing IT managers to configure features, force install apps, or block apps or features.

As a ChromeOS device released in 2024, the Asus Fanless Chromebox CF40 should receive software updates from Google until at least 2034.

