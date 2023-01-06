Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Asus ExpertCenter PN53 is a 5.3″ x 4.7″ x 2.3″ desktop computer powered by a 35-watt AMD Ryzen 6000H series processor with RDNA 2 integrated graphics.

First unveiled a few months ago, the little computer is now available for purchase… or at least some configurations are. You can pick up a barebones model with an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor from B&H for $429 or from Newegg for $461.

A model with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor is also coming soon, but it will cost about $200 more. There’s no word on if or when Ryzen 9 6900HX models will arrive.

The barebones configurations include a processor and mainboard, but no memory, storage, or operating system. But with two 262-pin SODIMM slots, you can equip the computer with up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory. There’s also support for up to three storage devices:

2 x M.2 2280 slots for PCIe Gen 4 storage

1 x 2.5mm dive bay for a SATA 3 HDD or SSD up to 7mm in height

Other features include support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 and a set of ports that includes:

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

2 x HDMI 2.1

1 x DisplayPort

1 x USB4 Type-C (with DisplayPort 1.4 and power delivery support)

1 x USB4 Type-C (with DisplayPort 1.4 support)

5 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input

Asus says the computer supports up to four 4K/60Hz displays.

One thing to keep in mind is that while the AMD processors that power the ExpertCenter PN53 typically run at 45-watts, Asus says it’s configured the chips to run at 35 watts in this computer in order to balance performance and heat generation.

The computers feature fans for active cooling.