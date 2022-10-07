The Asus ExpertCenter PN53 is a compact desktop computer that measures 5.1″ x 4.7″ x 2.3″. But it packs a lot of horsepower into that compact design.

Available with up to a 35-watt AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor with Radeon 680M graphics, the little computer also supports up to 32GB of RAM, up to three storage devices, and up to four 4K displays.

Details about the ExpertCenter PN53 started to leak in September, but I just noticed that Asus officially announced the little computer a few days later, so now we know a lot more about the little PC.

Asus will offer models with a choice of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, Ryzen 7 6800H, or Ryzen 9 6900HX processor options, featuring Radeon 660M or 680M graphics, respectively.

Each model has two SODIMM slots with support for up to 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory in each slot.

And the computer has two M.2 2280 slots with support for up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 x4 NVMe storage in each, as well as support for a 2.5 inch SATA hard drive or SSD.

Ports include:

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

2 x HDMI 2.1

1 x USB4 Type-C (with DisplayPort 1.4 and power delivery support)

1 x USB4 Type-C (with DisplayPort 1.4 support)

5 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x configurable port (HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, COM, or VGA)

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

Asus says the PN53 will be available with either a WiFi 6 + BT 5 or WiFi 6E + BT 5 wireless card, depending on the configuration.

The computer weighs just under 2 pounds, which should make it easy to attach mount to the back of a display, wall mount, or stuff it under or behind a desk or TV stand.

Asus says that while the computer features active cooling, there’s a “anti-dust self-cleaning system” meant to keep the fan and heatsink clean, enabling support for 24/7 operation for folks looking to use the computer as a digital signage or kiosk system, among other things.

via guru3d