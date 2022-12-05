Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

This spring Asus introduced a new member of the ExpertBook line of business-class laptops, and now it’s available for purchase in the US from Amazon and Newegg.

The Asus ExpertBook B9 (B9450CBA) features a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display with slim bezels, at least 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and a 66 Wh battery. And that’s all stuffed in a thin and light body that measures less than 0.6 inches thick and weighs 880 grams, or just under 2 pounds. But the laptop ain’t cheap.

Prices start at $1840 (from Amazon) for a model with an Intel Core i7-1255U processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. There’s also a version with the same processor but 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage that’s selling for $2267.

It’s possible we could see cheaper models in the future: the Asus product page for the ExertBook B9 shows Intel Core i5 (as well as Core i9) processor options. But I wouldn’t expect much of a discount, as this is still a laptop aimed at business customers with features like Intel processors with vPro technology, and Windows 11 Pro software pre-installed.

The notebook also has a fingerprint sensor and IR webcam, a MIL-STD 810H tested magnesium-alloy chassis and a spill-resistant keyboard, and the notebook and comes with a 65W USB-C adapter.

Other features include Harman Kardon speakers, two M.2 2280 slots under the hood (so you can add storage without removing the original SSD), and support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Ports include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0b port, and a 3.5mm audio jack, and a micro HDMI port (the computer also comes with a micro HDMI to RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet adapter).

