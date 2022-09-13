The Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable is a 2-in-1 Windows tablet designed for the business market. But it’s positioned as an entry-level device with an emphasis on portability over performance.
As such, the 10.5 inch tablet supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4x memory, up to 128GB of eMMC storage, and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor. First announced in January, the Expertbook B3 Detachable is now available for purchase in the US.
The 2-in-1 tablet has a $599 starting price for a model with 4GB of Ram and 128GB of eMMC storage, and that’s how much it’s going for at Best Buy. But Amazon already has it on sale for $540.
While that makes the ExpertBook B3 a little pricey by budget tablet standards, keep in mind that this model comes with Windows 11 Pro software pre-installed, a FHD+ display, and a pressure-sensitive pen that fits in a “garage” in the tablet when you’re not using it. The pen supports Microsoft’s Pen Protocol 2.0 technology and doesn’t have a battery, so it doesn’t need to be charged.
The tablet also comes with a cover that can be used as a kickstand. The optional detachable keyboard is sold separately, but if you do pick one up you get a tablet that can be used as a notebook, tablet, or writing surface, among other things.
So the tablet is versatile. It’s just not all that powerful, with the kind of specs you’d typically find on a Chromebook rather than a high-end Windows PC.
The tablet does have a few nice features including a 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display, a 13MP world-facing camera and 5MP front-facing camera which should come in handy during Zoom calls, and a USB 3.0 Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack.
Other features include stereo speakers, dual microphones, a 38 Wh battery, and support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. The tablet comes with a 45W USB-C power supply and there’s optional support for a keyboard with backlit keys.
The Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable measures 260 x 172 x 9mm (10.2″ x 6.8″ x 0.4″) and the tablet weighs 630 grams (1.4 pounds), plus another 245 grams for the keyboard and 172 grams for the detachable kickstand which brings the total weight to 1.05kg (2.3 pounds).
This article was first published January 5, 2022 and most recently updated September 13, 2022.
I think that it could be the right product for who need high mobility but isn’t interested to a muscle performances. Every one that want a cheap laptop or a 2in1 and now think to buy a celeron or Pentium devices are potential users. The target is well defined and centered in terms of performance and specifics. The one thing that turn this device in a killer device will be the price.
Interesting, I suppose it’s going to launch with Windows 11 on ARM? I’ll be curious to see what kind of x64 emulation performance it can manage.
Although, I personally won’t be buying a Windows on ARM devices until we see an SOC offered with drastically better performance.
It seems this exclusivity agreement between Microsoft and Qualcomm is not really going anywhere currently. However, with the recent reports of Qualcomm being first in line for Samsung’s new 3nm production, maybe Microsoft has some deal in the works for part of that?