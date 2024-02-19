Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

After launching the Asus Tinker Board 3N single-board computer last summer, Asus is expanding this line of 100mm x 100mm (3.9″ x 3.9″) PCs with Rockchip RK3568 processors.

The new Asus Tinker Board 3N Plus and Asus Tinker Board 3N Lite are the same size and shape as the original, but have key differences in their I/O options.

The biggest differences I can find are that the Tinker Board 3N Lite sacrifices a few expansion options like an M.2 B Key connector for PCIe 3.0 SSDs or wireless modules, while the Tinker Board 3N Plus is designed for use in more extreme environments thanks to support for significantly colder or hotter operating environments.

The Lite model also has a single Gigabit Ethernet port, while the other models each have two.

List prices range from around $170 to $279 at Amazon, although there are currently 10% off coupons for the higher-priced configurations that make the difference between the Tinker Board 3N and 3N Lite pretty negligible.

As LinuxGizmos noticed, some models are cheaper at Rutronik24, but the Tinker Board 3N Plus is on backorder at that store.

Here’s an overview of key specs for each of the Tinker Board 3N series devices:

Tinker Board 3N Lite Tinker Board 3N Tinker Board 3N Plus Processor Rockchip RK3568

4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz

ARM Mali-G52 graphics

NPU with TOPS AI performance Memory 2GB / 4GB / 8GB

LPDDR4x

Dual channel 2GB / 4GB

LPDDR4XDual Channel Storage none / 32GB / 64GB (eMMC)

microSD card reader none / 32GB / 64GB (eMMC)

microSD card reader

16MB SPI Flash M.2 E Key 2230 PCIe 2.0 x1, USB 2.0

WiFi 5 or WiFi 6 & BT M.2 B Key 3042 / 3052 — PCIe 3.0 x1, USB 2.0

4G or 5G module or SSD or SIM USB 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C OTG

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A2

2 x USB 2.0 pin headers Audio & Video 1 x HDMI

1 x LCDS (dual-link)

1 x eDP

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x stereo speaker pin header (4 ohm, 3W) Ethernet 1 x Gigabit Ethernet (RTL8211F/FI) 2 x Gigabit Ethernet (RTL8211F/FI)

25W PoE supported (w/PoE module purcahsed separately) COM 1 x COM 232 x1 PIN header with flow control

1 x COM 232/422/485 x1 Pin header 2 x COM 232 x1 PIN header with flow control

1 x COM 232/422/485 x1 Pin header CAN Bus 2.0B FD — x1 Pin header Internal Headers 1 x 40-pin LVDS + eDP connector

1 x 5V Panel Backlight & Control header

1 x IR Receiver header

1 x 14-pin GPIO headers includes: 1 x GND

1 x I2C bus

1 up to 2 x UART

up to 1 x SPI bus (2 select)

up to 1 x SPDIF

up to 4 x PWM

2 x ADC (8 bit) 1 x 2-pin Recovery header

1 x 4-pin Power-on & Reset header

1 x 3-pin Debug UART header

1 x 4-pin DC Fan header

1 x 2-pin RTC Battery header Power Connector 1 x DC power input jack

1 x 4-pin power input header OS support Debian 11 / Android 12 / Yocto Dimensions 100 x 100mm

3.9″ x 3.9″ Operation temperature -0℃ ~ 60℃ -40℃ ~ 85℃ Price $170 (Amazon) $199 (Amazon) $279 (Amazon)

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.