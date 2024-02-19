Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
After launching the Asus Tinker Board 3N single-board computer last summer, Asus is expanding this line of 100mm x 100mm (3.9″ x 3.9″) PCs with Rockchip RK3568 processors.
The new Asus Tinker Board 3N Plus and Asus Tinker Board 3N Lite are the same size and shape as the original, but have key differences in their I/O options.
The biggest differences I can find are that the Tinker Board 3N Lite sacrifices a few expansion options like an M.2 B Key connector for PCIe 3.0 SSDs or wireless modules, while the Tinker Board 3N Plus is designed for use in more extreme environments thanks to support for significantly colder or hotter operating environments.
The Lite model also has a single Gigabit Ethernet port, while the other models each have two.
List prices range from around $170 to $279 at Amazon, although there are currently 10% off coupons for the higher-priced configurations that make the difference between the Tinker Board 3N and 3N Lite pretty negligible.
As LinuxGizmos noticed, some models are cheaper at Rutronik24, but the Tinker Board 3N Plus is on backorder at that store.
Here’s an overview of key specs for each of the Tinker Board 3N series devices:
|Tinker Board 3N Lite
|Tinker Board 3N
|Tinker Board 3N Plus
|Processor
|Rockchip RK3568
4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz
ARM Mali-G52 graphics
NPU with TOPS AI performance
|Memory
|2GB / 4GB / 8GB
LPDDR4x
Dual channel
|2GB / 4GB
LPDDR4XDual Channel
|Storage
|none / 32GB / 64GB (eMMC)
microSD card reader
|none / 32GB / 64GB (eMMC)
microSD card reader
16MB SPI Flash
|M.2 E Key 2230
|PCIe 2.0 x1, USB 2.0
WiFi 5 or WiFi 6 & BT
|M.2 B Key 3042 / 3052
|—
|PCIe 3.0 x1, USB 2.0
4G or 5G module or SSD or SIM
|USB
|1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C OTG
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A2
2 x USB 2.0 pin headers
|Audio & Video
|1 x HDMI
1 x LCDS (dual-link)
1 x eDP
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x stereo speaker pin header (4 ohm, 3W)
|Ethernet
|1 x Gigabit Ethernet (RTL8211F/FI)
|2 x Gigabit Ethernet (RTL8211F/FI)
25W PoE supported (w/PoE module purcahsed separately)
|COM
|1 x COM 232 x1 PIN header with flow control
1 x COM 232/422/485 x1 Pin header
|2 x COM 232 x1 PIN header with flow control
1 x COM 232/422/485 x1 Pin header
|CAN Bus 2.0B FD
|—
|x1 Pin header
|Internal Headers
|1 x 40-pin LVDS + eDP connector
1 x 5V Panel Backlight & Control header
1 x IR Receiver header
1 x 14-pin GPIO headers includes:
1 x 2-pin Recovery header
|Power Connector
|1 x DC power input jack
1 x 4-pin power input header
|OS support
|Debian 11 / Android 12 / Yocto
|Dimensions
|100 x 100mm
3.9″ x 3.9″
|Operation temperature
|-0℃ ~ 60℃
|-40℃ ~ 85℃
|Price
|$170 (Amazon)
|$199 (Amazon)
|$279 (Amazon)