The Asus Chromebox 5 is a compact desktop computer designed to run Google’s ChromeOS software. But it’s also a pretty versatile computer with features like a Thunderbolt 4 port, support for up to four 4K displays, and up to an Intel Core i7-1260P processor, making it one of the most powerful ChromeOS desktop computer to date.

First announced during CES in January, the Chromebox 5 is now up for pre-order from B&H with prices ranging from $294 to $980.

That’s a pretty wide range of prices, but it also covers a pretty wide range of specs:

Amazon is showing the same prices for the same models, but instead of listing the Chromebox 5 as available for pre-order, Amazon says it’s “temporarily out of stock.”

All versions of the little computer feature processors based on Intel’s 12th-gen “Alder Lake” architecture that combines Performance and Efficiency cores on the same chip. But the entry-level model has a 15-watt Celeron chip with just a single Performance core while all other models have 28-watt Alder Lake-P chips with two to four Performance cores.

The Celeron model also has a single SODIMM slot and support sup to 16GB of RAM while models with 28-watt Intel Core processors have two SODIMM slots and support for up to 32GB of memory.

Common features across all models include:

DDR4-3200 memory

1 x M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe storage

1 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x HDMI 2.1

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet (Realtek RTL8125BG)

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

The system measures about 6.6″ x 6.5″ x 1.8″ and weighs about 1.7 pounds, so it should be small and light enough to mount to the back of a display.

But you can also lie it flat on a desk or table, and if you plan to do that Asus also offers an optional built-in 15-watt Qi wireless charger that allows you to charge supported phones, smartwatches, earbuds, and other gadgets by placing them atop the Chromebox 5.

Models with Intel Core chips come with a 150W power adapter, while the Celeron model ships with a 65W adapter.

