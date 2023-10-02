The first two Chromebook Plus laptops from Asus are both 14 inch laptops with at least 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and reasonably fast (by Chromebook standards) processors.

The new Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 is powered by a 12th-gen Intel Core processor and has a $399 starting price, while the Asus Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip is a convertible model with touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, an an AMD Mendocino processor. It sells for $499 and up.

An entry-level Chromebook Plus CX34 features an Intel Core i5-1215U processor, 8GB of LPDDR5-4800 memory, 128GB of UFS storage, and a full HD non-touch display.

But higher-priced configurations are available with touchscreen displays, Core i5-1235U or Core i7-1255U processor options, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of UFS storage or a 512GB M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD.

The notebook measures 326 x 214 x 19mm, weighs 1.44 kg, and features a spill-resistant, backlit keyboard and a 180-degree hinge that allows you to fold the screen flat.

Ports include:

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 1.4

1 x 3.5mm audio

The laptop also supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, has a 1080p webcam with a privacy cover, and a 50 Wh battery. It comes with a 45W USB-C power adapter.

The Asus Chromebook Plus CM14 Flip, meanwhile, appears to be a new name for a laptop that Asus already introduced earlier this year.

Like the CX34, this convertible tablet-style notebook has a 14 inch full HD display, at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. But the Chromebook Plus CM14 has a starting price that’s $100 higher, which is likely due to the fact that it comes standard with a touchscreen display (which is only an option for the Intel model). There’s also support for pressure-sensitive pen input.

If other specs haven’t changed since earlier this year, the laptop likely features LPDDR5 memory, up to 512GB of PCIe solid state storage, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a mciroSD card reader.

