Asus is refreshing its line of budget Chromebooks for the education market with two new models sporting 11.6 inch HD displays, Intel Alder Lake-N processors, and rugged cases.

The Asus Chromebook CR11 (CR1102C) is a clamshell-style notebook with support for up to an Intel Processor N200 chip, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage, while the Asus Chromebook CR11 Flip (CR1102F) is a convertible model with a touchscreen display, 360-degree hinge, and optional support for a digital pen.

Asus Chromebook CR11

Both laptops feature rubber bumpers, spill-resistant keyboards, and MIL-STD-810H tested designs for drop and shock resistance, among other things. In other words, they’re meant to put up with a bit of abuse whether used at home or in a classroom environment.

Asus says they’re also designed to be easily repaired by IT professionals, with a modular design that makes it relatively easy to replace keyboards, touchpads, or displays in just a few minutes.

The Asus Chromebook CR11 and CR11 Flip both feature two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card reader. Wireless capabilities include support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and the laptops have 50 Wh batteries and come with 45W USB-C power adapters.

Asus Chromebook CR11 Flip

Each model has a 720p primary camera with a privacy shutter, but the CR11 Flip also has an 8MP world-facing camera positioned above the keyboard. Flip the screen backward 360 degrees and hold the computer like a tablet and you can use this camera to snap pictures or shoot videos.

Asus also offers an optional USI stylus for the CR11 flip. The pen can fit into a “garage” in the computer’s body for safe keeping when you’re not using it.

While both the CR11 and CR11 Flip have 1366 x 768 pixel displays, the convertible model has a slightly brighter display (250 nits vs 220) and comes with support for an optional Corning Gorilla Glass panel.

The Asus Chromebook CR11 measures 294 x 206 x 21mm (11.6″ x 8.1″ x 0.8″) and weighs 1.32kg (about 2.9 pounds), while the CR11 Flip is the same size, but a little heavier, at 1.47 kg (3.24 pounds).

Asus hasn’t announced how much the laptops will cost or when they’ll be available for purchase.

