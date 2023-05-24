The Asus Chromebook CM34 Flip (CM3401) is a convertible Chrome OS laptop with a 14 inch touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, and support for optional features including a fingerprint sensor and stylus that fits into a “garage” in the side of the computer.

It’s also got rather premium specs by Chromebook standards, including support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, and up to an AMD Ryzen 5 7520C processor, the most powerful of AMD’s new Chromebook-specific chips based on the company’s Mendocino architecture.

AMD’s 7020C series Mendocino chips for Chromebooks are basically the same as the versions the company makes for Windows laptops: they’re 15-watt processors that pair up to four Zen 2 CPU cores with Radeon 610M graphics featuring two RDNA 2 GPU cores. It’s a combination that offers pretty decent performance at a reasonably low price point… as long as you’re not looking for a gaming machine.

Asus says the laptop offers up to 13 hours of battery life, supports WiFi 6, and features a set of ports that includes:

2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (with DisplayPort Alt Mode and USB Power Delivery)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

Other features include Harman Kardon-certified stereo speakers, a 16:10 aspect ratio display, a backlit keyboard with 1.4mm key travel, and a 5.55 inch touchpad.

The laptop is MIL-STD 810H tested for durability and features a FHD webcam with a privacy shutter that you can slide over the camera when you’re not using it.

Asus hasn’t announced pricing or availability details yet, but AMD says the first Chromebooks with Ryzen 7020C processors from companies including Asus and Dell should be available by the end of June.

