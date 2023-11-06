The Asus Chromebook CM30 Detachable is a budget ChromeOS tablet with a 10.5 inch display, support for touch and pen input and optional support for a keyboard cover.

Asus launched the line in 2021 with the introduction of the Asus Chromebook CM3000. Now the company has revealed a follow-up called the Chromebook CM3001. The new model is a lot like its predecessor, but features a (slightly) faster processor, support for up to twice as much memory, and a few other changes.

Under the hood, Asus has updated the processor from a MediaTek Kompanio 500 chip to a Kompanio 520 processor which features newer CPU cores that should deliver at least a modest speed boost, as well as improved efficiency.

And while both tablets feature LPDDR4x memory, the CM3001 supports up to 8GB of RAM, while the previous-gen model topped out at 4GB. Wireless capabilities have been upgraded from WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 to WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and there’s also optional support for 4G LTE on the new model.

Asus hasn’t announced pricing or availability information yet, and we don’t even know a few key specs like screen resolution or battery capacity. But here’s how the CM3001 and CM3000 stack up against one another, based on the information I could find in the press release (and a slightly more detailed press release that was issued in Japan this summer):

Asus Chromebook CM3001 (2023) Asus Chromebook CM3000 (2021) Display 10.5 inches

16:10 aspect ratio 10.5 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

16:10 aspect ratio Processor MediaTek Kompanio 520 (MT8186)

2 x Cortex-A76 cores @ 2 GHz

6 x Cortex-A55 cores @ 2 GHz

Mali-G52 MC2 2EE graphics MediaTek Helio P60 / Kompanio 500 (MT8183)

4 x Cortex-A73 cores @ 2 GHz

4 x Cortex-A53 cores @ 2 GHz

Mali-G72 MP3 GPU Memory Up to 8GB

LPDDR4x 4GB

LPDDR4x Storage Up to 128GB

eMMC Wireless WiFi 6

BT 5.2

4G LTE (optional) WiFi 5

BT 4.2 Cameras 5MP front

5MP rear 2MP front

8MP rear Battery & charging ? 27 Wh

45W USB-C Accessories Stand cover (included)

Asus USI Pen (included)

Detachable keyboard (optional)

Asus notes that the tablet ships with the Google Play Store and support for Android apps, but that’s true of all ChromeOS devices that ship these days. The tablet also comes with a cover that acts as a stand and a digital pen that slides into a hole in the tablet when you’re not using it.

The detachable keyboard designed for the tablet is an optional accessory, which means you’ll probably have to pay extra to get it.

According to the Japanese press release, the Asus Chromebook CM3001 is expected to launch in early 2024, so don’t be surprised if it makes an appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show in January.

