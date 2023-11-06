The Asus Chromebook CM30 Detachable is a budget ChromeOS tablet with a 10.5 inch display, support for touch and pen input and optional support for a keyboard cover.

Asus launched the line in 2021 with the introduction of the Asus Chromebook CM3000. Now the company has revealed a follow-up called the Chromebook CM3001. The new model is a lot like its predecessor, but features a (slightly) faster processor, support for up to twice as much memory, and a few other changes.

Under the hood, Asus has updated the processor from a MediaTek Kompanio 500 chip to a Kompanio 520 processor which features newer CPU cores that should deliver at least a modest speed boost, as well as improved efficiency.

And while both tablets feature LPDDR4x memory, the CM3001 supports up to 8GB of RAM, while the previous-gen model topped out at 4GB. Wireless capabilities have been upgraded from WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 to WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and there’s also optional support for 4G LTE on the new model.

Asus hasn’t announced pricing or availability information yet, and we don’t even know a few key specs like screen resolution or battery capacity. But here’s how the CM3001 and CM3000 stack up against one another, based on the information I could find in the press release (and a slightly more detailed press release that was issued in Japan this summer):

Asus Chromebook CM3001 (2023)Asus Chromebook CM3000 (2021)
Display10.5 inches
16:10 aspect ratio		10.5 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
16:10 aspect ratio
ProcessorMediaTek Kompanio 520 (MT8186)
2 x Cortex-A76 cores @ 2 GHz
6 x Cortex-A55 cores @ 2 GHz
Mali-G52 MC2 2EE graphics		MediaTek Helio P60 / Kompanio 500 (MT8183)
4 x Cortex-A73 cores @ 2 GHz
4 x Cortex-A53 cores @ 2 GHz
Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
MemoryUp to 8GB
LPDDR4x		4GB
LPDDR4x
StorageUp to 128GB
eMMC
WirelessWiFi 6
BT 5.2
4G LTE (optional)		WiFi 5
BT 4.2
Cameras5MP front
5MP rear		2MP front
8MP rear
Battery & charging?27 Wh
45W USB-C
AccessoriesStand cover (included)
Asus USI Pen (included)
Detachable keyboard (optional)

Asus notes that the tablet ships with the Google Play Store and support for Android apps, but that’s true of all ChromeOS devices that ship these days. The tablet also comes with a cover that acts as a stand and a digital pen that slides into a hole in the tablet when you’re not using it.

The detachable keyboard designed for the tablet is an optional accessory, which means you’ll probably have to pay extra to get it.

According to the Japanese press release, the Asus Chromebook CM3001 is expected to launch in early 2024, so don’t be surprised if it makes an appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show in January.

 

